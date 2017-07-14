Global $8.43 Billion Trauma Products Market 2017-2022 - Opportunities in Orthobiologics/Biological Materials

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Trauma Products Market by Type (Internal (Screw, Nails, Staples), External Fixator (Circular, Unilateral, Hybrid)), Surgical Site (Hand, Shoulder, Arm, Elbow, Hip, Pelvis, Knee, Leg, Thigh, Feet, Ankle), End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Trauma Products Market is Expected to Reach USD 8.43 Billion By 2022 from USD 5.98 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1%

Growth in geriatric population, the high prevalence of bone degenerative diseases, increasing incidence of road accidents & falls, and increasing sports injuries are driving the growth of the trauma products market. On the other hand, allergies associated with the implantation of trauma products and the lack of trained professionals may hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

Based on type, the trauma products market is segmented into internal fixators, external fixators, and other trauma products. Internal fixators are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high incidence of trauma injuries and increasing aging population is a key factor driving the growth of this segment.

Based on surgical site, the trauma products market is segmented into upper extremities and lower extremities. The lower extremities segment is expected to dominate this market with the largest share in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of road accidents and sports injuries.

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the trauma products market. Factors such as growing number of trauma cases and the subsequent increase in the number of trauma procedures are supporting the growth of the trauma products market in the region. Also, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to the large population base in Asian countries (India and China account for over one-third of the global population) and the growing geriatric population.

Market Overview



Drivers



Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population, High Prevalence of Bone Degenerative Diseases

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries Worldwide

Increasing Incidence of Road Accidents And Falls

Opportunities



Orthobiologics/Biological Materials

Emerging Markets

Challenges



Allergies Associated With Trauma Care Product Implantation

Lack of Trained Professionals

