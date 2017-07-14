Industrial Robotics Market Worth 71.72 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Parallel, Collaborative Robots), Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to be worth USD 71.72 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period. Main drivers for the industrial robotics market are increasing investments for automation in various industries and the growing demand from small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in developing countries.

Browse 66 Market Data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Industrial Robotics Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/Industrial-Robotics-Market-643.html

Articulated robots expected to lead the traditional industrial robots market between 2017 and 2023

Articulated robots held a major share of the industrial robots market in 2016. The traditional industrial robots market for articulated robots is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The structure and operational capabilities of articulated robots make them highly adaptable for various industrial applications, such as pick and place, palletizing, painting, and welding. This is expected to fuel the growth of the traditional industrial robots market for articulated robots.

Market for metals and machinery industry expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023

There would be a significant rise in the market for the metals and machinery industry between 2017 and 2023. The growth of the industrial robotics market for the metals and machinery industry is attributed to the expected growth in the adoption of industrial robots for applications such as drilling, casting, welding, forging, bending, stamping, grinding, plasma cutting, and laser cutting in the metals and machinery industry.

APAC expected to capture largest share of industrial robotics market during forecast period

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share between 2017 and 2023. The low cost of production, enabling various manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC, especially in countries such as China, Korea, and India, is the key factor driving the market for industrial robotic systems in APAC.

The present market is dominated by players such as FANUC Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), and DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), among others.

