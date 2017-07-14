

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said that it submitted a supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a variation to the marketing application to the European Medicines Agency to include overall survival data from the Phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial in the product information for KYPROLIS or carfilzomib.



Data submitted to regulatory authorities showed that KYPROLIS, administered at the 56 mg/m2 dose as a 30-minute infusion twice weekly with dexamethasone (Kd56), reduced the risk of death by 21 percent over Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone (Vd), resulting in a 7.6 month OS benefit (median OS 47.6 months for Kd56 versus 40.0 months for Vd, HR=0.79; p=0.01).



The OS benefit was consistent regardless of prior bortezomib therapy (HR 0.75 for no prior Velcade; HR 0.84 for prior Velcade). These results were presented earlier this year at the 16th International Myeloma Workshop and the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association.



Adverse events observed in this updated analysis were consistent with those previously reported for ENDEAVOR. The most common adverse events (greater than or equal to 20 percent) in the KYPROLIS arm were anemia, diarrhea, pyrexia, dyspnea, fatigue, hypertension, cough, insomnia, upper respiratory tract infection, peripheral edema, nausea, bronchitis, asthenia, back pain, thrombocytopenia and headache.



