Wirsol Energy and Australian developer Renew Estate have agreed to collaborate on a renewables pipeline of more than 1 GW, starting in Australia. The new venture already has 400 MW of utility-scale solar capacity under development and plans to start construction on its first projects by the first quarter of 2018."We have delivered over 1 GW of innovative solar projects in Europe and are now committed to developing a portfolio across Australia," said Mark Hogan, managing director of Wirsol Energy."The pipeline will include storage-ready projects, ready for the next-generation of renewables development in Australia," the companies said in an online statement. They ...

