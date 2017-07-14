Sky Resort International Limited (f.k.a: Gold Billion Group Holdings Ltd.) Announces Appointment of International Marketing Director

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Sky Resort International Limited (the "Company) (OTCQB: GBGH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Young Fook Ming as International Marketing Director for the Company.

Mr. Young Fook Ming is the new International Marketing Director of the Sky HK Holdings Limited. With the addition of Mr. Young Fook Ming to the Company's team, their vast professional network will be leveraged upon to continue the business expansion across South East Asia, including the engagement of institutional and strategic investors, enhancing cross-border promotion of real estate developments, and the strengthening of distribution networks.

Young Fook Ming

Mr. Young developed his career path by overseeing the operations of international marketing since his early twenties in Malaysia.

Mr. Young has over 20 years of experience in global marketing. He joined BUMI INTAN MAJU SDN BHD (Kepong Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) as a marketing director and subsequently played the senior role of management in several marketing industries, including CONTOO ENGINEERING SDN BHD and INDERA PAJA SDN BHD (Cheras Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia).

Currently, Mr. Young is playing a major role for SKY RESORT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED as International Marketing Director.

ABOUT SKY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Sky Resort International Limited focuses its business primarily in Asia. It is an innovative resort, with luxury theme parks. The Company is a one stop building consultant service, management service, construction service, building materials wholesale service, with revenue generating retail activities in the markets, as well as other potential businesses.

Sky Resort has a brilliant relationship in different industry sectors all around Asia. Sky Resort is now expanding and growing the services into other countries in Asia, further leveraging on the growing business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in its Reports on Forms 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For more information, contact:

Seng Yeap, KOK

Telephone: +60 17-373 7917

E-mail: datoeddykok@gmail.com

SOURCE: Sky Resort International Limited