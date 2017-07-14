Global Process Oil (Aromatic, Paraffinic, Naphthenic, and Non-carcinogenic) Market 2017-2022: Market is Driven by the Increasing Demand From the Tire and Rubber Industry

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Process Oil Market by Type (Aromatic, Paraffinic, Naphthenic, and Non-carcinogenic), Application (Tire & Rubber, Polymer, Personal Care, Textile), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The process oil market is projected to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2017 and 2022
The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for process oils from the tire and rubber industry.
Based on type, the naphthenic segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the process oil market in 2017, as naphthenic process oils are widely used for the manufacturing of various products, including rubber, inks, plasticizers, and sealants, among others. Naphthenic process oils are light-colored and non-staining compounds that have properties, such as thermal stability, excellent compatibility with synthetic elastomers, greater solvating power than paraffinic oils, and low viscosity.
Process oils increase the performance of rubber and tire products and provide high stability with a relative inertness towards curing additives. Process oils have low volatility, and high viscosity and plasticity. These properties facilitate the blending and dispersion of fillers in tire and rubber products and improve their elastomer workability.
Rise in the sales of automobiles in Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the tire and rubber market, and consequently drive the consumption of process oils in the region. The high growth in emerging economies has made Asia-Pacific a lucrative market for process oil manufacturers. The growth of the tire & rubber market in China and India, has resulted in the high consumption of process oils in recent years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Process Oil Market, By Type
7 Process Oil Market, By Application
8 Regional Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- Apar Industries Limited
- Avista Oil AG
- Behran Oil Company
- Calumet Lubricants Co., Limited Partnership
- Chevron Corporation
- Cross Oil Refining & Marketing, Inc.
- Ergon North & South America
- Exxonmobil Chemical Company, Inc.
- H&R Group
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
- Hollyfrontier Refining & Marketing LLC
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Iranol Company
- Mark Speciality India Pvt. Ltd.
- Nynas AB
- OAO Lukoil
- Orgkhim Biochemical Holding
- Panama Petrochem Ltd.
- Paramo A.S.
- Paras Lubricants Limited
- Petrochina Lubricant Company
- Petronas Lubricants Belgium Nv
- Phillips 66 Company
- Raj Petro Specialities P.Ltd
- Repsol S.A.
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Sah Petroleums Limited
- Sepahan Oil Company
- Sunoco LP (Sunoco Lubricants Europe)
- Tirupati Balaji Riders Oil Co. Private Limited
- Total S.A.
- Vintrol Lubes Pvt. Ltd.
- Witmans Industries Pvt. Ltd.
