

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A group of Democratic Senators who represented the United States at the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference have called on President Donald Trump to reconsider and reverse his decision to withdraw from the historic deal.



The letter was timed at the President's tour of France.



'As you prepare to celebrate Bastille Day and the United States World War I Centennial with President Emmanuel Macron, we write to remind you of how significant the Paris Climate Agreement is to our country and the world and to urge you to strongly reconsider and reverse your decision to withdraw from the accord,' ten Senators who represented the United States at the 21st Conference of Parties in 2015, said in a letter sent to Trump Thursday.



Ben Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sheldon Whitehouse, Tom Udall, Jeanne Shaheen, Jeff Merkley, Al Franken, Chris Coons, Brian Schatz, Ed Markey, and Cory Booker were the signatories to the letter.



The senators pointed out that more than 900 U.S. businesses, including 20 Fortune 500 companies, are in favor of keeping the U.S. in the Paris Agreement. American businesses need the U.S. government at the negotiating table to represent their interests. The Agreement is in fact a good deal for America, according to the Senators, who expressed willingness to work with the Trump administration on advancing the country's important economic and environmental goals.



Meanwhile, Trump told reporters in Paris that he briefly discussed the Paris climate accord with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.



Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement arguing that it is harmful to the interests of the country. However, the decision isolated the US from the international community in the fight against Climate Change.



