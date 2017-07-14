The "Sugar: The Fool Proof Target for Obesity or a Can of Worms?" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Sugar continues to have a bad reputation, but globally its consumption is still growing. As developing countries are increasingly becoming dependent on high-sugar packaged foods and soft drinks, they will see significant growth in sugar purchasing. On the other hand, increasing awareness of sugar consumption and policies on sugar content are slowly but surely driving developed markets away from high sugar products and into the naturally savoury and low in sugar.
The Sugar: The Fool Proof Target for Obesity or a Can of Worms? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Nutrition market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Scope
What is Passport Nutrition?
Passport Nutrition research methodology
Passport Nutrition covers 54 countries
Defining sugar: The nutrition jigsaw
Sugar: Health's Biggest Enemy
Key findings
The war on sugar is real
Painting the picture in terms of sugar purchasing
Low economic cost of sugar means high cost for public health
As sugar consumption grows, so does prevalence of overweight
Fat is comfortably hiding behind the health requirement curtain
Countries of Western Europe and Latin America love their sugar
Majority of the world exceeds the daily sugar limit
Sugar: Health's Biggest Enemy
Sugar in Food and Beverages Today
Which categories are most responsible for sugar purchased?
Sugar content does not determine contribution to intake
17 million tonnes of sugar a year from the top 10
Success gives companies a bad sugar rep
How do the top sugar sellers in the world sell their sweetness?
Things are not always what they seem
The Future of Sugar
Sugar forecast growth
Developed markets bring us hope
As snacks continue to dominate, healthy is where it is headed
W hen push comes to shove juice may lose against other drinks
Growth of sweet food categories varies by region
Key takeaways regarding the future of sugar
Potential for Sugar Reduction
Unhealthy sugars: The dilemma
Information on sugar content goes beyond the nutrition label
Are natural sugars any different?
Potential for sweeteners
The industry's approaches to sugar reduction
Sugar reduction in drinks: They have it covered
The intricacies of intrinsic and added sugar
Nestlé could reduce its sugar sales by 113 million kg by 2018
Flavor Modulation Technology by Kerry Group: The miracle find?
Fermentation as a way to reduce sugar naturally
How about some of the right bacteria instead of sugar?
Naturally low sugar the next big thing?
Highest sources of sugar growth and potential solutions
There is a continually growing demand for sugar reduction
Recommendations
Future consideration for regulations around sugar
What should be the focus of manufacturers?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/swnvxp/sugar_the_fool.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005292/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Sugar and Sweeteners