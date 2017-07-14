The "Sugar: The Fool Proof Target for Obesity or a Can of Worms?" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Sugar continues to have a bad reputation, but globally its consumption is still growing. As developing countries are increasingly becoming dependent on high-sugar packaged foods and soft drinks, they will see significant growth in sugar purchasing. On the other hand, increasing awareness of sugar consumption and policies on sugar content are slowly but surely driving developed markets away from high sugar products and into the naturally savoury and low in sugar.

The Sugar: The Fool Proof Target for Obesity or a Can of Worms? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Nutrition market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Scope

What is Passport Nutrition?

Passport Nutrition research methodology

Passport Nutrition covers 54 countries

Defining sugar: The nutrition jigsaw

Sugar: Health's Biggest Enemy

Key findings

The war on sugar is real

Painting the picture in terms of sugar purchasing

Low economic cost of sugar means high cost for public health

As sugar consumption grows, so does prevalence of overweight

Fat is comfortably hiding behind the health requirement curtain

Countries of Western Europe and Latin America love their sugar

Majority of the world exceeds the daily sugar limit

Sugar: Health's Biggest Enemy

Sugar in Food and Beverages Today

Which categories are most responsible for sugar purchased?

Sugar content does not determine contribution to intake

17 million tonnes of sugar a year from the top 10

Success gives companies a bad sugar rep

How do the top sugar sellers in the world sell their sweetness?

Things are not always what they seem

The Future of Sugar

Sugar forecast growth

Developed markets bring us hope

As snacks continue to dominate, healthy is where it is headed

W hen push comes to shove juice may lose against other drinks

Growth of sweet food categories varies by region

Key takeaways regarding the future of sugar

Potential for Sugar Reduction

Unhealthy sugars: The dilemma

Information on sugar content goes beyond the nutrition label

Are natural sugars any different?

Potential for sweeteners

The industry's approaches to sugar reduction

Sugar reduction in drinks: They have it covered

The intricacies of intrinsic and added sugar

Nestlé could reduce its sugar sales by 113 million kg by 2018

Flavor Modulation Technology by Kerry Group: The miracle find?

Fermentation as a way to reduce sugar naturally

How about some of the right bacteria instead of sugar?

Naturally low sugar the next big thing?

Highest sources of sugar growth and potential solutions

There is a continually growing demand for sugar reduction

Recommendations

Future consideration for regulations around sugar

What should be the focus of manufacturers?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/swnvxp/sugar_the_fool.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005292/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Sugar and Sweeteners