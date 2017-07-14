Global Construction Composites Market 2017-2021 - Continuous Processing Gaining Fast Momentum

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Construction Composites Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global construction composites market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global construction composites market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of construction composites in the end uses such as industrial, commercial, housing, and civil sectors. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continuous processing gaining fast momentum. The continuous processing sector has been consistently demanding fast and improved processing methods that will increase the production of composites globally. The development of optimized pultrusion process has been the focus of research. The continuous processing sector is often governed by highly automated systems. Cumbersome official approval procedures and lack of standardization have been a roadblock to the growth of the continuous processing sector.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in housing and construction sector. Composites are widely used in the building and construction industry for interior and outdoor applications such as decking. Decking accounts for the largest share of the market and the demand for these products is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. APAC offers significant growth opportunities because of the growth in the housing sector. North America and Europe represent mature markets for decking.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fiber costs. The fiber costs can increase depending on functionalities such as mechanical properties, environmental resistance, and temperature resistance. The majority of the cost is attributed to fiber reinforcement. The fibers can be in the form of a spool or pre-woven fabric, which largely depends on the manufacturing process.

Key vendors

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

CPG International

Fiberon

Trex Company

UPM

Other prominent vendors



Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Diversified Structural Composites

Exel Composites

faigle Kunststoffe

Fibergrate Composite Structures

FIBROLUX

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Pultron Composites

Schoeck International

STRONGWELL CORPORATION

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by fiber type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wmkvkd/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716