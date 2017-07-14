sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.07.2017 | 16:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Construction Composites Market 2017-2021 - Continuous Processing Gaining Fast Momentum

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Construction Composites Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global construction composites market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global construction composites market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of construction composites in the end uses such as industrial, commercial, housing, and civil sectors. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continuous processing gaining fast momentum. The continuous processing sector has been consistently demanding fast and improved processing methods that will increase the production of composites globally. The development of optimized pultrusion process has been the focus of research. The continuous processing sector is often governed by highly automated systems. Cumbersome official approval procedures and lack of standardization have been a roadblock to the growth of the continuous processing sector.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in housing and construction sector. Composites are widely used in the building and construction industry for interior and outdoor applications such as decking. Decking accounts for the largest share of the market and the demand for these products is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. APAC offers significant growth opportunities because of the growth in the housing sector. North America and Europe represent mature markets for decking.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fiber costs. The fiber costs can increase depending on functionalities such as mechanical properties, environmental resistance, and temperature resistance. The majority of the cost is attributed to fiber reinforcement. The fibers can be in the form of a spool or pre-woven fabric, which largely depends on the manufacturing process.

Key vendors




  • Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
  • CPG International
  • Fiberon
  • Trex Company
  • UPM

Other prominent vendors

  • Bedford Reinforced Plastics
  • Diversified Structural Composites
  • Exel Composites
  • faigle Kunststoffe
  • Fibergrate Composite Structures
  • FIBROLUX
  • Jiangsu Jiuding New Material
  • Pultron Composites
  • Schoeck International
  • STRONGWELL CORPORATION

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by fiber type

Part 07: Market segmentation by end user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wmkvkd/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire