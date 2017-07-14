Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Growing at 28.38% CAGR by 2021 Says a new Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart connected baby monitors market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature. The use of smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature is expected to become a rising trend during the forecast period. The vendors are also coming up with smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature. Nanit, Motorola Smart Nursery 7, and Knit are some of the smart baby monitors that track sleeping patterns of babies.

According to the 2017 smart connected baby monitors market report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing awareness regarding the safety of the baby while parents do household activities. Growing number of parents demand baby monitors that assure the safety of the baby when they are not being attended. This is one of the key factors for the adoption of smart baby monitors. Parents are unable to attend their children while doing household activities. The use of smart baby monitors enables parents to do all the necessary chores without losing the ability to watch over their infants. These devices also allow parents to have access to the whereabouts of their infants from remote locations of the house, thereby assuring safety and swift prevention of potential accidents.

The following companies as the key players in the global smart connected baby monitors market: iBaby Labs, Koninklijke Philips, Motorola Mobility, Summer Infant, and VTech Holdings. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ComfortCam, Foscam, FLIR Lorex, Medisana, Mattel, Nest Labs (DropCam), Panasonic, WiFi Baby, and Nokia.

Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart connected baby monitors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of smart baby monitors through the distribution channels studied.

Further, the smart connected baby monitors market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is App interface issues in smart connected baby monitors. All smart connected baby monitors work on 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi and can be connected to sensors. Issues with sensor connectivity can lead to a disconnection between the app and smart baby monitor. In such situations, parents are unable to detect the device and have to wait till connectivity issues get resolved. Some parents also face problems with the Wi-Fi and firmware updates. Users have to wait and continuously refresh the app till they find the device on their smartphones. A sudden crash of app is also a key factor that can trigger connectivity issues between the smartphone and the smart baby monitor.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

