Legendary Man Partners with Metaverse for New AR Experience

Legendary Man will Launch the First Quest of Champions on Saturday, July 22, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Legendary Man is pleased to announce that it will partner with Metaverse for the first ever Quest of Champions on Saturday, July 22, 2017. The live-action hero's journey is a 6-hour adventure through the city that's one-part Amazing Race and one part treasure hunt. During the quest, participants will be tasked with completing challenges and activities, moving from location to location, seeking treasure from local businesses and awakening their champion within.

Using the new Legendary Man Metaverse App, players will use a virtual map to navigate the custom-built alternate universe, arrive at checkpoints around the city, and complete their mission.

To learn more about the Metaverse App, please check out http://www.gometa.io/.

As a spokesperson for Legendary Man noted, the virtual augmented reality (AR) app is a key piece to the Quest of Champions, and thanks to the innovative app Metaverse, Legendary Man offers participants the smoothest and most cutting-edge experience that mixes real world adventure and augmented virtual reality.

Founded in 2016, the Metaverse app is a free augmented reality app created by GoMeta that allows users to create their own AR experiences based on geographical location and share them with their friends and other Metaverse Users. Similar to Pokemon GO, The Quest of Champions takes place inside of the app and expands across the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho area where there are hundreds of different interactions to explore. Once installed, the app is very easy to use, and participants need only an Apple or Android smart phone to install and use the AR app to complete the adventure.

About Legendary Man:

Legendary Man is a worldwide association of men who are inspired to share their own hero's journey as they explore the meaning of modern masculinity. To learn more visit www.legendary-man.com.

About GoMeta.oi:

GoMeta, Inc. is a startup in the Augmented Reality space. Their mission is building a democratized AR Platform that allows regular people to easily build and experience AR. They are funded by 23 supporters that include Michael Eisner (CEO Disney), Mike Jones (CEO MySpace), nine senior Googlers, and many more. The team is all-star pedigree (three Googlers, LivingSocial, ZipRecruiter, Disney, Valve Games). To learn more, visit: www.gometa.io.

