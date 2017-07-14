

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued a pair of recalls for more than 1.3 million vehicles worldwide to fix malfunctioning alternators and inadvertent airbag deployments.



The recall related to airbags covers 770,853 Dodge Journey and Fiat Freemont vehicles from 2011 through 2015. The Dodge Journeys were sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, while the Fiat Freemont crossovers were sold outside North America.



The company says wiring may chafe against pieces of steering wheel trim, potentially causing electrical short-circuits. This could ultimately lead to inadvertent deployment of the driver-side front air bag, cause unintended windshield wiper operation, or cause switches to fail or illuminate the airbag warning lights.



Fiat advised customers with any of the issues to contact a dealer, who will install a protective covering on the wires or replace them if needed. The company said it identified five potentially related minor accidents, but no injuries.



The alternator recall affects 565,547 Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger sedans, Dodge Challenger coupes, and Dodge Durango SUVs of model years 2011 to 2014. It also covers certain 2012 to 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokees.



The automaker will replace the alternators as the issues involved could cause engine stalling and also compromise the vehicles' anti-lock brakes as well as electronic stability control. However, basic brake function of the vehicles is not affected.



Fiat said it has identified two accidents potentially linked to the defect, but no injuries.



