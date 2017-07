BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for July is expected at 10.00 ET Friday. The reading is expected to rise 95 in July, compared to a score of 95.1 last month.



The greenback dropped against its major counterparts before the data.



The greenback was worth 1.1453 against the euro, 112.38 against the yen, 0.9639 against the franc and 1.3033 versus the pound at 9:55 am ET.



