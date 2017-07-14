Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC ROSTELECOM / Miscellaneous - High Priority PJSC ROSTELECOM: Rostelecom was assigned AA(RU) credit rating by ACRA, stable outlook 14-Jul-2017 / 15:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _Moscow, Russia - July 14, 2017_ - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces that the Company was assigned an AA(RU) credit rating with a stable outlook by the Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA). This rating evidences the high level of creditworthiness of the Company. The Agency's report states that Rostelecom's credit rating is based "on very strong business profile of the Company, its very large scope and leading market positions, as well as very high liquidity level and moderate support from the state". Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "We believe that the credit rating opens significant opportunities for the Company to attract public debt financing in the Russian market that can be used for the optimization of our debt portfolio". Further information about the credit rating is available at https://www.acra-ratings.ru [1]. * * * The Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) was established on November 20, 2015. The Agency operates in compliance with the latest regulatory requirements of the Russian Federation, the list of its shareholders includes 27 major Russian companies and financial institutions. * * * For more information please visit http://www.rostelecom.ru/en/ir [2] or contact: *Investor Relations Department* Tel. +7 (499) 995 97 80 ir@rt.ru * * * *PJSC Rostelecom* (www.rostelecom.ru [3]) is one of the largest national telecommunications operators in Russia and Europe. The Company operates in all segments of the telecommunications market and covers millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 12.5 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 9.4 million pay-TV subscribers, over 4.4 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. The Group generated RUB 70,4 billion of consolidated revenues, RUB 21,6 billion of OIBDA (30,6% of revenue) and RUB 3,2 billion of net income in the first quarter of 2017. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and other VAS services. Stable financial position of Rostelecom is confirmed by international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings at 'BBB-' ' and Standard&Poor's at 'BB+' respectively. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC ROSTELECOM 30 Goncharnaya st. 115172 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (499) 999-82-83 Fax: +7 (499) 999-82-22 E-mail: rostelecom@rt.ru Internet: www.rostelecom.ru ISIN: US7785291078 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow Category Code: MSCH TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 4417 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 592971 14-Jul-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9bceb667b9491419d5a4d056e78e70c9&application_id=592971&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=658a3a3b96a7a4578ba8456a207c2504&application_id=592971&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8887cd6a386155f5ccb29ee107a5d122&application_id=592971&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

