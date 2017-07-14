

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Limited (HICL.L), the listed infrastructure investment company advised by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 35 per cent equity interest in the entities that comprise the High Speed 1 Project or 'HS1'.



HICL is a member of a consortium, alongside funds managed by Equitix Investment Management Limited and third party funds managed by InfraRed, which has agreed to acquire 100 per cent of HS1 from Borealis Infrastructure and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. The members of the consortium will acquire interests in HS1 pro rata by reference to their respective shareholdings, with HICL and the Equitix funds each acquiring 35 per cent, and the third party InfraRed funds acquiring the balance of 30 per cent.



HS1 is a strategic asset in the UK and operates the country's only high-speed rail link, including four stations and associated infrastructure. The rail link runs for approximately 109km between London St Pancras International station and the Channel Tunnel.



HICL's share of the consideration amounts to up to £320 million. Completion will occur following satisfaction of provisions in the HS1 concession agreement relating to a change of control of HS1.



Following completion, HICL intends to bring in minority co-investors managed by InfraRed representing up to £120 million of its commitment, subject to the terms of the concession agreement. This is consistent with its strategy of partnering with aligned co-investors on larger transactions.



The investment will be funded using HICL's existing cash resources and drawings from its revolving credit facility. Following completion of the acquisition, and on the basis that HICL has brought in co-investment of up to £120 million of its equity interest, HICL will have a net funding requirement of approximately £140 million.



