One-Blue Launches Licensing Program for Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray Disc Products

NEW YORK, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One-Blue, LLC announced today it has expanded its successful Blu-ray Disc ("BD") products licensing program by officially launching its Ultra HD Blu-rayTM ("UHD") products licensing program, with effect July 1, 2017.

One-Blue now offers UHD product producers the opportunity to license its Licensors' patents deemed essential to the Ultra HD Blu-rayTM standards, as issued by the Blu-ray DiscTM Association.

"One-Blue continues to deploy and leverage industry best practices to ensure equitable terms, fair pricing and the consistent protection of patents for all participants - licensors and licensees for its product licensing programs," stated Roel Kramer, CEO of One-Blue, LLC.

UHD Product Agreements

Prospective UHD product licensees can now review and download all seven UHD product agreements and royalty rate information by linking to:

http://www.one-blue.com/license-programs/

UHD Player and/or Combination UHD Player/Recorder

UHD Player Transportation Vehicle

UHD Playback Drive and/or Combination UHD Playback/BD Recorder Drive

PC with Pre-installed UHD Software

Aftermarket Drive and Bundled UHD Software

UHD Software

UHD ROM Movie Disc and/or Data Disc

For any additional information about all One-Blue licensing programs please link to:

www.one-blue.com

Early Signing Incentive

One-Blue is also announcing an early signing incentive for those UHD producers who execute UHD product license agreements on or before September 30, 2017. In accordance with the incentive, UHD products shipped during the period April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017 will be charged the royalty rate for the comparable BD product.

For shipments on and after July 1, 2017, the royalty rates for UHD products will apply.

UHD producers who execute UHD agreements after September 30, 2017 will not be eligible for the incentive, and will be charged the UHD product royalty rates for all UHD products shipped at any time.

To access pertaining UHD royalty rates, please link to:

http://www.one-blue.com/royalty-rates/ultra_hd_royalty_rates.html

Prior Call for UHD Patents

One-Blue previously announced that those having essential UHD product patents and wished to participate in One-Blue's programs as a Licensor, can submit such patents for evaluation of essentiality to One-Blue's selected patent evaluation law firms. Any party that believes it has a patent which is essential to the Ultra HD Blu-ray' Standards, Blu-ray Disc' Standards, DVD Standards or CD Standards presently included in One-Blue's Blu-ray Disc' products license programs and would like to participate in these programs as a Licensor, may submit its patent for an evaluation of essentiality by One-Blue's selected patent evaluation law firms please link to: http://www.one-blue.com/patent-evaluation/

Additional Information

For further information on any of the One-Blue product specific licensing programs; or the call for UHD patents, please contact Ashley Teitelbaum at ashley.teitelbaum@one-blue.com or via the One-Blue general information mailbox e-mail at: info@one-blue.com.

About One-Blue

One-Blue, LLC, is the one-stop shop for patents essential to the Ultra HD Blu-rayTM and the Blu-ray Disc' standards from leading licensors, including ARRIS Enterprises LLC, Columbia Technology Ventures, CyberLink, Dell, Fujitsu, Hitachi Consumer Electronics Co. Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Pioneer, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Taiyo Yuden and Yamaha.

These seventeen (17) Licensors have made available more than ten thousand issued Ultra HD Blu-rayTM and Blu-ray Disc' product patents worldwide that are essential to implementing the Ultra HD Blu-rayTM, Blu-ray DiscTM, DVD, and CD standards. One-Blue offers licenses for these patents for various Ultra HD Blu-rayTM and Blu-ray Disc' products including players, recorders, playback drives, recorder drives, software, PCs, pre-recorded discs, and recordable discs. One-Blue aims at creating a level playing field and its patent pool is built upon industry best practices with attractive royalties, low transaction costs and a proven streamlined patent licensing process.

Contact: Ashley Teitelbaum, 212-223-3190