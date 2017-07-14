US National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard 2016-2017

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2016 National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2017 Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The 2016 National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2017 Outlook focuses on results of instructional materials adoptions in K-12 science in four states in 2016: Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia.

In addition to science, the main attraction in 2016 was the opening of purchasing in the California K-8 language arts adoption heralded as path-breaking by state leaders because of the integration of English-language development into the English language arts framework, which makes language development for English-language learners a core part of the curriculum, not a separate part of the school day.

The report provides individual analysis of each of the five adoptions with sales broken down by publisher by grade segments. In addition, the report includes the annual publisher scorecard, a reflection of how each publisher did in the adoptions covered.

The 2016 edition of the annual report also provides a general grounding in the adoption of instructional materials with information on:

- the PreK-12 education landscape framing the adoptions,

- background on the adoption process and the changes affecting that process,

- a state-by-state calendar of adoption market opportunities in 2017, and

- projected adoption highlights by state through 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction And Trends

- Technology And Device Growth

- U.S. Doe: Goopen

- Guaranteed Demand

- 18 States Form Core of Instructional Materials Adoptions

- Adoption Cycles

- 2016 Science Adoption Results

- Increased Competition in Science

- Pearson Leads in Science in Alabama

- Pearson Captures 27.6% Share

- Extended Purchasing South Carolina Opts for Pearson'S Interactive Science in K-5

- Pearson Takes Top Spot in Biology

- Pearson , Mcgraw-Hill Generate K-5 Social Studies Sales

- Strong in 9-12, Mcgraw-Hill Lands On Top in North Carolina

- Online And Consumable

- Mcgraw-Hill, School Specialty Lead West Virginia Science

- Digital/Print Bundles

- School Specialty: 66% of K-5

- Mcgraw-Hill Share Tops 50% in 6-8 And 9-12

California Ela Purchasing Off to Slower-Than -Expected Start

- Mcgraw-Hill Leads in Year 1 in California Ela

- Mcgraw-Hill Tops 2016 Adoption Publisher Scorecard

- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Holds On to Second Place

- Pearson Showed Strength in 9-12

- Accelerate Learning Takes Position

- Ahead in 2017 And Beyond

- Popularity of Oer

- Adoption Delays

- Process Progress

- Making Standards Review Easier in Texas

- 2017 Could Begin a Rising Tide in Adoptions

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tkb656/2016_national





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716