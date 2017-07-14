

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the revised Senate Republican healthcare bill already in peril, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to prod GOP lawmakers to successfully repeal and replace Obamacare.



Trump reiterated his claim that Obamacare is failing and urged Republicans to fulfill their campaign promises to repeal and replace the law.



'Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand!' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'After all of these years of suffering thru ObamaCare, Republican Senators must come through as they have promised!'



Trump, who is in Paris for Bastille Day celebrations, noted Vice President Mike Pence is working hard to get Republican Senators to pass a healthcare bill.



Republican Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rand Paul, R-Ken., have already indicated they will oppose a procedural vote next week to bring the revised bill up for debate.



The GOP leadership cannot afford to lose any more votes and still bring the bill to the floor, and several Republicans have indicated they currently remain undecided.



