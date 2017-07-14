The "Opportunities in the Western Europe Bakery Cereals Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High growth Economies" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Western Europe is the second largest B&C market in the world, accounting for US$136,204.5 Million in 2016, and is forecast to reach US$151,149.3 Million in 2021. Bread Rolls is the largest market within the sector, accounting for US$53,434.1 Million (39.2% of the overall B&C sector) in 2016 and is expected to reach US$58,469.8 Million in 2021, growing at a CAGR 1.8%.

This is followed by the Cakes, Pastries Sweet Pies market, which will stand at US$31,106.1 Million in 2021. In terms of growth, Cereal Bars is forecast to witness the highest value and volume CAGRs of 4.6% and 4.7% respectively during 2016-2021.

Health Wellness market stood at US$18,874.6 Million in 2016 and is forecast to reach US$21,183.0 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3%. H&W sales accounted for 13.9% of the overall Western European Bakery Cereals sector in 2016, higher than the global percentage sales of 10.8%.

Among the high potential countries, Denmark and Spain had the highest percentage shares of H&W sales, at 31.4% and 30.5% respectively, while the UK, Spain, and Germany are expected to drive growth. The rise in obesity rates and the subsequent increase in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes are fuelling the demand for products with Heath Wellness attributes in Western Europe.

Companies mentioned in this report: Warburton's, United Biscuits, Kellogg Company, Pagengruppen, Premier Foods Group, Panrico, Mondelez International, Cereal Partners Worldwide, Barilla G R Fratelli, Agrofert.

Key Topics Covered:

1.Executive summary

2.Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis)

3.Growth potential by countries in Western Europe

4.Market size and growth analysis

5.Country Profiles

6.Success Stories

7.Company and Brand Analysis

8.Health Wellness Analysis

9.Key Distribution Channels

10.Key Packaging Formats

11.Challenges and Future Outlook

12.Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Warburton's

United Biscuits

Kellogg Company

Pagengruppen

Premier Foods Group

Panrico

Mondelez International

Cereal Partners Worldwide

Barilla G R Fratelli

Agrofert

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tqqpxg/opportunities_in

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005333/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals