Global Insulated Wire and Cable Strategic Business Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2024 - Emerging Markets Fire up Insulated Wire and Cable Market

The "Insulated Wire and Cable - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Insulated Wire and Cable in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Building Wire and Cable
- Electronic Wire and Cable
- Power Wire and Cable
- Telecommunications
- Data Wire and Cable
- Other Insulated Wires and Cables.
The report profiles 215 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc. (USA)
- AFC Cable Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Amphenol Corp. (USA)
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (Taiwan)
- Belden, Inc. (USA)
- Cable USA (USA)
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (USA)
- Cerro Wire LLC (USA)
- Coleman Cable, Inc. (USA)
- CommScope, Inc. (USA)
- Corning Incorporated (USA)
- Delphi Automotive Plc (UK)
- Ducommun LaBarge Technologies (USA)
- Electrical Components International (USA)
- Encore Wire Corporation (USA)
- Finolex Cables Ltd (India)
- Fujikura Group (Japan)
- AFL (USA)
- Furukawa Electric Company Limited (Japan)
- General Cable Corporation (USA)
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)
- Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
- LS Cable & System Limited (South Korea)
- Superior Essex Incorporated (USA)
- NEXANS SA (France)
- Olex Cables Limited (Australia)
- NKT Cables Group GmbH (Germany)
- Permanoid Ltd. (UK)
- Prysmian Group S.p.A. (Italy)
- Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc. (USA)
- Southwire Company, LLC (USA)
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- TE Connectivity (Switzerland)
- Tele-Fonika Kable S.A. (Poland)
- The Okonite Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Emerging Markets Fire up Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries to Lend Traction
Improvement in Global GDP Performance
Signs of Optimistic Market Outlook
Impact of World Economic Recession in Retrospect
The Road Ahead
2. TRENDS IN KEY APPLICATION SECTORS
Telecommunications Industry
Largest Revenue Contributor
Fiber Optics Wires & Cables Gains Widespread Popularity
Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic and Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare
Fiber Optics
The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications
Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables' Demand
Comparison between AOC and Copper Cables
Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Overdrive
Power Infrastructure
Growth Carries on Unabated
Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends Traction
Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth
EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables
Changing Operating Environment
Progress and Developments in HV/EHV Cables Designs
Trends in HV/EHV Cable Designs and Future Concepts
Benefits of UGC Systems over OHL Lines
Residential & Commercial Construction Sector
Revival Aids Building Wire & Cable Market
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Insulated Wires and Cables
Conductor
Overview of Key Conducting Materials
Copper
Aluminum
Insulation
Resins
Polyethylen
Classification of Polyethylene
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene (FEP)
Other Resins
Polypropylene
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
Stabilizers
Plasticizers
Fillers
Flame Retardants
Lubricants
Colorants
Armor
Cable Jacket
Cable Shielding
Product Segments
Building Wire and Cable
Electronic Wire and Cable
Semi-Rigid
Coaxial Cable
Hook-Up Wire, Single Conductor
Ribbon Cable
Multi-Conductor Cable
Power Wire and Cable
Up to 2kv
Between 2.1 and 15kv
Above 15kv
Underground Power Cable
0-2kv
Underground Power Cable
2kv and Over
Telecommunications, Data Wire and Cable
Drop Wire
Bridle Wire
Telephone Cord Sets
Optical Fiber
Fiber Optic Technology
Fiber Optic Cable
Types of Optical Fiber
All Glass Optical Fiber (Single Mode)
All Glass Optical Fiber (Multi Mode)
Other Optical Fiber Types
Plastic Clad Glass Fiber
All Plastic Optical Fiber
Noncoherent Bundle
Coherent Bundle
Faceplate
Other Insulated Wire and Cable
Control and Signal Wire and Cable
Apparatus Wire and Cable
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Belden Launches 4K Ultra-High-Definition Media Cables 2183P and 2183R
Nexans Introduces Halogen-free MOTIONLINE® HALEX Flexible Automation Cables
AFL Introduces Micro-Tactical Fiber Optic Cable for Rapid Deployment in Networks
Prysmian Group to Introduce New P-Laser 600 kV Cable System for Power Transmission Grids
AFL Introduces New Cable Telecommunications Solutions
Flamar Launches Complete Line of Standard Industrial Automation Cables
Sumitomo Electric Releases New Series of Ultra-High-Fiber- Count Ribbon Cables
Encore Wire Launches North America's First 1000-volt rated XHHW-2 Wire
Molex Introduces Customizable, Multi-conductor Hybrid Cable- Temp-Flex® Multicore Cable
Prysmian Group Introduces New Line of Optical Cables
Italian-designed Prysmian FlexTube®
Nexans to Introduce Low Voltage WINDLINK® Aluminum Loop Cable Solution
AFL Launches New Rodent-Deterrent Cable Jackets for Tactical and OSP Fiber Optic Cables
Superior Essex Introduces Enduralite Indoor/ Outdoor Loose Tube Optical Fiber Cable
Corning Launches ClearCurve® Invisible Drop Cable Solution for High-end Homes and Apartments
Hitachi Metals Develops Low-Capacitance Micro Coaxial Cable for Use in Medical Devices
Okano Cable Introduces Lateral Pressure-Resistant Outdoor Gorilla Optical Fiber Cables
CommScope Introduces Wideband Multimode Fiber Connectivity for Higher Bandwidth
Corning Launches EDGE8 Solutions, Optical Cabling Innovation, for Data Centers & SAN
AFC Introduces MC Luminary Jacketed Cable Type MC-PCS
Alpha Wire Launches New Ecoflex® PUR Continuous Flex Cables
Brand-Rex Introduces New Range of MarineSafe Cables
Nexans Launches New Industrial CAT 6A Ethernet Cable
AFL Launches SWR technology-based Interconnect Premise MicroCore Fiber Optic Cable
AFL Launches Renewables-Optimized Optical Ground Wire for Renewables Market
Brand-Rex Introduces New Line of RailSafe Fiber Optic and Copper Cables
Carlisle Launches TuffSpec Wire for Oil and Gas Industry
TPC Wire & Cable Launches Enhanced Heavy-Duty Flex Crane Cable
Philatron Releases New Range of Air Hoses and Power Cables
Finolex Cables Unveils New Series of CCTV Cable Wires
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
NKT Cables Acquires ABB's High-Voltage Cables Business
Superior Essex Establishes Joint Venture with Furukawa for High-Voltage Winding Wire
TE Wire & Cable Signs Licensing Agreement with Cambridge Enterprise for Thermocouple Cable Technology
Carlisle Completes Acquisition of Micro-Coax
Southwire Company Acquires United Copper Industries of Denton
Prysmian Group to Acquire Corning's Copper Data Cable Business
Prysmian Group to Acquire Certain Assets of HV Cables Factory Operated by Shen Huan Cable Technologies
ELKA-Cable and UC RUSAL to Jointly Build Bogosolvsk Cable and Wires Plant
Hitachi Metals Establishes New Production Line in Suzhou for Manufacturing Rolling Stock & Industrial Cables
Kahramaa Inks Contract with Nexans for Low and Medium Voltage Cables for Infrastructure Projects
NKT Cables Secures Contract from Energinet.dk and 50Hertz for Submarine Cables for Kriegers Flak CGS
J-Power Systems Saudi Inks Long Term Supply Agreement with Saudi Aramco for Submarine Power Cables
NKT Cables Enters into Contract with TenneT for Netherlands' Grid Connection System Borrsele
Nexans Cable Technology Selected by VBMS for 66 kV Offshore Wind Farm
Nexans to Supply High Voltage (HV) Cables to Energinet.dk under a Framework Agreement
NKT Cables Earns Contract from Ellevio for Supply of Low- Voltage and Medium-Voltage Cable and Universal Cables
NKT Cables Earns Offshore Contract from DONG Energy for Supply of Submarine Export Cable System
Nexans Selected as Unique Supplier of Cabling for TOTAL's Egina FPSO
Prysmian Group Awarded Contract for HVDC Submarine COBRAcable Interconnector between The Netherlands and Denmark
General Cable Sells North American Automotive Ignition Wire Business to Standard Motor Products
NKT Cables Divests Automotive Cable Business to Germany-based Wilms Group
Leviton Acquires Brand-Rex
AFL Concludes Takeover of AFC
Pelican Holdings Group Completes Acquisition of Kerrigan-Lewis Wire Products
Furukawa Electric Group Expands Russian Optical Fiber Plant Capacity and Prepares for New Base in Africa
Southwire Company Inks Agreement with ABB to Purchase Transmission Cable Production Plant
Fujikura and Mitsubishi Cable to Explore Integration of Their Industrial Wire and Cable Businesses
Insulated Wire Inks Distribution Agreement with HASCO for Re- Flex Product Range
Prysmian Group Earns Contract from Larsen & Toubro for Supply of New High Voltage Underground Cable System
LS Cable & System Awarded 345kV Underground Cable System Supply Contract to Power Northeast New Jersey
LS-VINA, Vietnamese Subsidiary of LS Cable & System Wins Contract to Supply Transmission Lines
Nexans Divests Argentinean Activities
Carlisle Companies Takes Over LHi Technology
Nexans Establishes South Carolina Plant for High Voltage Power Cables for Growing HV Power Systems in North America
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3676f3/insulated_wire
