Global Special Purpose Machines Market 2017-2021 - 3D Printing / Increasing Automation / Replacement of Hydraulic Applications with Fully Electrical Systems

The "Global Special Purpose Machines Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global Special Purpose Machines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Special Purpose Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the machines which are sold by machine tool vendors.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is 3D printing. The manufacturing industry has witnessed the advent of a revolutionary technology known as 3D printing. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file. The process usually involves building the product in thin layers one by one. 3D printing enables production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is policies providing impetus to the machine tools industry in India. In India, 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) is permitted to the machine tools industry. In 2014, an excise duty of 10% was imposed on machine tools. The government has given exemption to machine tools manufacturers from obtaining an industrial license for developing tools.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is plasma cutting machines in Windows-based CNC controls. The Windows-based computer, which controls and manipulates the setup parameters completely, consists of a touchscreen that possesses all the necessary buttons.

Key vendors



Dalian Machine Tool Group

DMG MORI

EMAG

Batliboi

Other prominent vendors



Fives Landis

Global CNC Automation

Hann Kuen Machinery & Hardware

HMT

Invensys Engineers

Mazak

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES MACHINE TOOL

Premier

Shenoy Engineering

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



