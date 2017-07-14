Global Special Purpose Machines Market 2017-2021 - 3D Printing / Increasing Automation / Replacement of Hydraulic Applications with Fully Electrical Systems

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global Special Purpose Machines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Special Purpose Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the machines which are sold by machine tool vendors.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is 3D printing. The manufacturing industry has witnessed the advent of a revolutionary technology known as 3D printing. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file. The process usually involves building the product in thin layers one by one. 3D printing enables production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is policies providing impetus to the machine tools industry in India. In India, 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) is permitted to the machine tools industry. In 2014, an excise duty of 10% was imposed on machine tools. The government has given exemption to machine tools manufacturers from obtaining an industrial license for developing tools.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is plasma cutting machines in Windows-based CNC controls. The Windows-based computer, which controls and manipulates the setup parameters completely, consists of a touchscreen that possesses all the necessary buttons.
Key vendors
- Dalian Machine Tool Group
- DMG MORI
- EMAG
- Batliboi
Other prominent vendors
- Fives Landis
- Global CNC Automation
- Hann Kuen Machinery & Hardware
- HMT
- Invensys Engineers
- Mazak
- MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES MACHINE TOOL
- Premier
- Shenoy Engineering
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
