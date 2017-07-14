Cellular Health Screening/Health Testing Market Worth 3.42 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Cellular Health Screening/Health Testing Market by Type (Single (Telomere, Oxidative Stress, Inflammation, Heavy Metal), Multitest), Sample (Blood, Saliva, Serum, Urine), Collection Site (Home, Office, Hospital, Diagnostic Labs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.12 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of telomere performance programs for leading a healthy life; growing focus on increasing healthy life expectancy (HALE); increasing government focus towards preventive healthcare; rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the need for cellular health screening; increasing research activities; growing adoption of the direct-to-consumer approach for the availability of kits; and increasing burden of chronic diseases. The potential applications of cellular health screening in precision & personalized medicine and untapped emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the coming years.

Single test panels to dominate the market in 2017

Based on type, the global Cellular Health Screening Market is segmented into single test panels and multi-test panels. In 2017, the single test panels segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Cellular Health Screening Market. These panels are used to get accurate information about a single biomarker and understand how it affects the health of an individual. The preference for multi-test panels is increasing in the market as they provide results for multiple biomarkers in a single exam.

Based on sample collection site, the at-home segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR

By sample collection site, the global Cellular Health Screening Market is segmented into at-home, in-office, and other sample collection sites. The at-home segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The availability of diagnostic and therapeutic products that can be used by patients at home without assistance from healthcare professionals are expected to boost the demand for cellular health screening in this segment.

North America to dominate the market followed by Europe

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The high growth of the North American market is attributed to the factors such as growing government focus towards preventive healthcare, increasing burden of chronic diseases, increasing research activities, rising geriatric population, and growing number of local players operating in the region. In 2017, Europe is expected to hold the second largest share of this market. Factors such as increasing burden of chronic diseases and initiatives to create awareness about cellular biomarkers are expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

The global Cellular Health Screening Market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Prominent players in the market include Genova Diagnostics (U.S.), Telomere Diagnostics (U.S.), Life Length (Spain), Quest Diagnostics (U.S.), Repeat Diagnostics (Canada), SpectraCell Laboratories (U.S.), Zimetry LLC (U.S.), Cell Science Systems (U.S.), Titanovo, Inc. (U.S.), Segterra, Inc. (U.S.), LabCorp Holdings (U.S.), BioReference Laboratories (U.S.), Immundiagnostik AG (Germany), DNA Labs (India), and Cleveland HeartLab, Inc. (U.S.).

