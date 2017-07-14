Beter Bed Holding NV: CEO Ton Anbeek leaves Beter Bed Holding N.V.

Chief Executive Officer Ton Anbeek has announced he will leave Beter Bed Holding N.V. per November 1st, 2017. On his decision Ton states: 'Since March 1 st, 2010 I have been CEO with Beter Bed Holding N.V. The decision to leave the group has been difficult, but after more than 7 years I am in for a new challenge.'

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dirk Goeminne: 'We regret his resignation, but respect his decision. We will start the search for the new CEO as of today'.



Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

The current total number of stores is 1,194. In 2016, the company achieved revenue of € 410.5 million and an EBITDA of € 37.5 million.



For more information:

Dirk Goeminne

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

+31 (0)413 338819

bbholding@beterbed.nl (mailto:bbholding@beterbed.nl)

