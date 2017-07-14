Technavio's latest market research report on the global alcohol breath analyzers marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global alcohol breath analyzers marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Wearable alcohol tracker

Growing need for smarter, simpler devices

Rise in migration of manufacturing and sales facilities to APAC

Wearable alcohol tracker

The development and growing popularity of wearable devices are impacting the market with major vendors focusing on the development of wearable alcohol monitoring devices. BACtrack, which is the leading manufacturer of alcohol breath analyzers and a pioneer in innovative devices, has developed the world's first wearable alcohol tracker, BACtrack SKYN, which was launched in January 2016. The device is in the form of a wristband and measures alcohol eliminated through the skin on a real-time basis.

"Such innovations are reinventing alcohol monitoring and making it simpler for the people to track their alcohol levels. The availability of a low-cost, passive alcohol monitoring device has enormous potential in healthcare sector it can reduce healthcare expenses related to alcohol consumption and help researchers discover new treatment options," says Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering toolsresearch.

Growing need for smarter, simpler devices

In terms of design and technology, alcohol breath analyzers have seen high levels of upgrades over the last decade. Considerable efforts have been channelized by vendors to improve the aesthetic appeal and make the device more portable, smaller, and smarter. All the prominent manufacturers of breath analyzers offer these features with the addition of incremental changes to further improve their products every year. Fuel cell technology-based alcohol breath analyzers have been extensively upgraded in terms of design among all the alcohol breath analyzers.

"Advances in connectivity features in terms of synchronization of the device with personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi have contributed to the increased usability of these devices, leading to the growth in demand for these devices. Such developments have encouraged law enforcement agencies as well as personal users to adopt alcohol breath analyzers for various applications," says Anju.

Rise in migration of manufacturing and sales facilities to APAC

The top vendors are facing high competition in developed countries, due to which they are exploring the APAC region to expand their manufacturing facilities and sales network. In terms of demand, the market is exhibiting a lower growth rate in developed regions in comparison to developing regions such as South-East Asia. Therefore, vendors are migrating their manufacturing facilities to APAC countries.

It is more economical to set up manufacturing units in this region, and it enables access to domestic markets. Several multinational companies are also migrating their research and manufacturing facilities, as the region offers access to land and labor at comparatively lower prices.

