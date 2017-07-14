Bristlecone Launches HARI - Monitor Bot for Digital Supply Chain

SAN JOSE, California, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bristlecone, a premium supply chain consulting company headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, launched its first Monitor Bot named HARI. Built by its division Bristlecone Labs using Commercially available Off-the-Shelf components (COTS),HARI enables Supply Chain teams to remotely tour, monitor and engage with factories and facilities from a safe and convenient location. HARI supports crucial functions like site inspection, thermal imaging, remote monitoring, condition monitoring, compliance monitoring and hazardous area inspections.

Integrated with Bristlecone's NEO' Analytics Platform, HARI empowers Supply Chain professionals with real time visibility, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning capabilities to execute an antifragile Supply Chain. "It's a proud moment for Bristlecone Labs in the Supply Chain transformation journey that it started 2 years ago. For us it's a true validation of Mahindra group philosophy of Rise," said Irfan A. Khan, President and CEO of Bristlecone. "By seamlessly blending together the real and virtual Supply Chains, Bristlecone Labs has elevated the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) and DMAIC philosophies to a different level."

BristleconeLabs is a flagship research center started by Bristlecone for nurturing IoT and Advanced Analytics applications. Operating globally, Bristlecone Labs provides the ideal environment for customers to conduct sophisticated research in leading-edge technologies that impact the supply chain. It brings together capabilities spanning AI, Analytics, IoT, Augmented Reality, Robotic Process Automation, Blockchain and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to architect and deliver the Digital Supply Chain of the future.

About Bristlecone:

Bristleconeis a premier Supply Chain Advisory and Analytics SaaS+ firm focused on enabling Digitally Connected Supply Chains. A leader in advising clients on how to maximize the strategic value of their Supply Chain and Business Analytics, Bristlecone assists customers to unleash that value rapidly through effective use of enabling technologies. Rated by Gartner among the top Supply Chain Management System Integrators, Bristlecone has enabled strategic, incremental value for over 300 customers across multiple industry verticals. With its singular focus on addressing procurement, Supply Chain and Analytics challenges, Bristlecone helps clients diagnose, design, enable, and enhance their operations by encapsulating years of experience into pre-configured solutions, accelerated deployments and enhancement packs for the leading Supply Chain technologies. Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, Bristlecone also has offices located across the United States, Germany, Switzerland, UAE, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia. Bristlecone is a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group.

