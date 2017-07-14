Global Pipe and Tubing Tools Market 2017-2021: Overview of Different End-Users of Pipe and Tubing Tools in Terms of Market Share and Revenue Generation

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global pipe and tubing tools market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Pipe and Tubing Tools Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers commercial and residential construction applications of pipe and tubing tools.
One trend in the market is online presence driving sales. The digital world plays a major role in the growth of the global pipe and tubing tools market. The growing penetration of the Internet and online shopping has significantly increased the sale of pipe and tubing tools.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in construction activities. The global construction market is witnessing a mixed trend across various regions. Though the slowdown in the Chinese economy has impacted the global construction market, infrastructure planning in developing economies, such as India and Indonesia, will boost the growth of pipe and tubing requirements. As a result, this will propel the demand for pipe and tubing tools. In India, government initiatives like Smart Cities Mission, Make in India, and Housing for All programs are expected to trigger construction activities in the country.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is sluggish steel demand and decline in steel capacity utilization. The global steel demand grew only to 2.00% in 2015 from 3.30% in 2013 due to the poor global economic environment, which has resulted in low consumption of steel across various sectors. Though developed countries are recovering and witnessing a positive growth, the market in China, the largest steel producer in the world, is experiencing slow growth because the country is moving to a consumption-based economy from an investment-led economy.
Key vendors
- ESCO Tool
- Reed Manufacturing
- RIDGID
- Techtronic Industries
Other prominent vendors
- AXXAIR
- DWT
- G.B.C. Industrial Tools
- Holmatro
- Mag Tool
- Orbitalum Tools
- VERNON Tool
- Wilson Power Tools
