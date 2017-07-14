Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal AR in the education marketreport. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global AR in the education market offers high potential for investments in the future. Owing to several new and established players coming into the market, the market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

"One of the growth factors of the global AR in the education market is the demand for student-centric and experiential learning in the education sector. The increase in interest in the development of AR applications and content in the education sector is further catering to the growth of the market. Due to the high price of the HMDs, the technology is available only to high-end consumers and enterprises. However, vendors are slowly transitioning products to cater to the affordable segment of the market," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technologyresearch.

Also, the discovery of open source AR applications, which allows teachers and lecturers to create their own basic content is a huge challenge for the AR vendors catering to the education sector. This competition is expected to intensify in the forecast period.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

EON Reality

EON Reality is one of the leading companies in the AR market. The company caters to the knowledge transfer in industry, education, and edutainment. The company has a diverse portfolio ranging from Interactive Digital Centers (IDC) that provide education and training in virtual reality and Interactive 3D Technologies to various AR and VR systems (from personalized system to immersive systems).

Magic Leap

Magic Leap is a start-up that specializes in the field of AR ad MR. Their product is called Dynamic Digitised Lightfield Signal or Digital Lightfield. This Digital Lightfield projects images directly into the eye, making the individual feel that the image is real. The company believes in combining visual ability with mobile computing. It is a proprietor of wearable technology that enables the user to interact with digital devices cinematically.

DAQRI

DAQRI is one of the leading players in the education AR domain, powering the future of work through innovative hardware and software products. The company has launched many innovative products using its 4D studio. It develops AR applications, such as the Elements 4D app. The company has an AR platform that provides all the necessary tools required for creating AR content. This platform is called the 4D studio. Using this platform, creators and students can design and develop their own applications.

QuiverVision

QuiverVision mainly caters to the K-12 education segment. The main aim of the company is to provide high-quality AR experiences and creating innovative and attractive 3D graphics. The company believes in the production of educational content to support learning in fun and stimulating ways. Using the coLAR Mix app, users can download branded artwork, color it, and then bring it to life via 3D, interactive, and personalized interactions, providing an immersive experience.

GAMOOZ

GAMOOZ is an AR book publisher that helps book publishers convert an ordinary book into an interactive AR book. It enables this feature through the GAMOOZ app, an interactive book platform based on AR. The company believes in improving the learning experience of students. It produces smart books for every subject, from pre-nursery to the 8th standard. The company also offers bulk discounts to schools and provides smart books for improving multiple educational skills required for the K-8 segment.

