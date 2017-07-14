Succinic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Rising Demand for Bio-Plastics: Opportunity for Bio-Succinic Acid Market

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Succinic Acid in Tonnes and US$ Thousand. The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: BDO, Food, Pharmaceuticals, PBS, PBST, Polyester Polyols, and Others.



The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as



Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd ( China )

) Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Succinity GmbH ( Germany )

) BioAmber Inc. ( Canada )

) Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd. ( Japan )

) Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd ( China )

) Mitsui & Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Myriant Technologies LLC (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd ( Japan )

) Reverdia ( The Netherlands )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Succinic Acid

A Critical Intermediate Chemical

Current and Future Analysis

End-Use Applications of Succinic Acid

Major Applications of Succinic Acid and Succinic Acid Derivatives

A Note on Bio-Renewables

Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy

Surviving Competition

Bio-Succinic Acid: Promising Growth Prospects

Bio-Succinic Acid: Technologies for Commercialization

BASF-Purac

BioAmber

Mitsubishi/Ajinomoto

Myriant

Reverdia

Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Challenges Facing Bio-Succinic Acid Market

Competitive Landscape

Bio-Succinic Acid

Competitive Landscape

Production Plants of Bio-Succinic Acid

Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical Companies

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment

2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Demand on Rise for Eco-Friendly Processes

Rising Demand for Bio-Plastics: Opportunity for Bio-Succinic Acid Market

BDO: A High Potential Market

Favorable Prospects for Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

Biological Material-Based High Quality Plastics on the Way

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Succinic Acid

An Introduction

Evolution of Succinic Acid from Amber: An Insight

Physical and Chemical Properties

Physical and Chemical Properties of Succinic Acid

Succinic Acid and Derivatives

Uses

Succinic Acid Production Techniques

Petrochemical Process

Petroleum-Based Production Process

Applications of Maleic Anhydride

Basic Maleic Anhydride Plant Configuration

Bio-Based Process

Feedstock Requirements

Bacterial Candidates for Succinic Acid Fermentation

Anaerobiospirillum Succiniciproducens

Mannheimia Succiniciproducens

Actinobacillus Succinogenes

Escherichia Coli

Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Advantages of Bio-Based Succinic Acid Production

Difference Between Bio-based and Petrochemical-based Succinic Acid

Natural Production of Succinic Acid

Early Developments in the Bio-Based Succinic Market

4. END-USE APPLICATIONS/INDUSTRY



Applications of Succinic Acid Derivatives

Chemicals

Butanediol

Gamma Butyrolactone

Tetrahydrofuran

Polybutylenesuccinate

Pyrrolidones

Food Products

Pharmaceuticals

End-Uses of Bio-Based Succinic Acid

Applications of Bio-Succinic Acid

End-Use Applications & Industries of Succinic Acid and Succinic Anhydride

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



BioAmber to Forms Joint Venture with CJ CheilJedang to Produce Bio-Succinic Acid in China

Reverdia enters into Partnership with Xinfu to Produce Biosuccinium

Comet and BioAmber Enter into agreement for Supply of Dextrose

Reverdia and Omnia Enter into Agreement to Distribute Biosuccinium

into Agreement to Distribute Biosuccinium BioAmber opens World's Largest Succinic Acid Plant

Fitz Chem and BioAmber Sign Distribution Agreement for Bio-Based Succinic Acid

BioAmber enters into Supply Agreement for Bio-Succinic Acid with Oleon

Succinity Commences its First Commercial Production Facility

Reverdia Earns USDA Certification for Biosuccinium

Reverdia Licenses Biosuccinium

Reverdia Showcases PBS in China

Reverdia Exhibits Biosuccinium © at the American Coatings Show

Nippon Shokubai Acquires Halal Certification

Myriant, UPC and Sojitz Collaborate to Create Bio-based, Phthalate-free Plasticizers

Myriant Signs Distribution Agreement with Azelis

Bioamber Enters an Agreement with Xuchuan Chemical

BioAmber Signs Agreement with Oleon

BioAmber Signs Contract with Vinmar International

BioAmber Signs Agreement with PTTMCC Biochem

Clariant Chooses Bio-Succinic Acid Supplied by Myriant

Succinity Commences Manufacture of Bio-based Succinic Acid

Myriant Delivers Bio-Succinic Acid to Oxea

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



