Succinic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Rising Demand for Bio-Plastics: Opportunity for Bio-Succinic Acid Market

The "Succinic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Succinic Acid in Tonnes and US$ Thousand. The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: BDO, Food, Pharmaceuticals, PBS, PBST, Polyester Polyols, and Others.
The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd (China)
- Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Succinity GmbH (Germany)
- BioAmber Inc. (Canada)
- Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd. (Japan)
- Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd (China)
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Myriant Technologies LLC (US)
- Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan)
- Reverdia (The Netherlands)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Succinic Acid
- A Critical Intermediate Chemical
- Current and Future Analysis
- End-Use Applications of Succinic Acid
- Major Applications of Succinic Acid and Succinic Acid Derivatives
- A Note on Bio-Renewables
- Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy
- Surviving Competition
- Bio-Succinic Acid: Promising Growth Prospects
- Bio-Succinic Acid: Technologies for Commercialization
- BASF-Purac
- BioAmber
- Mitsubishi/Ajinomoto
- Myriant
- Reverdia
- Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid
- Sustainability: Order of the Day
- Challenges Facing Bio-Succinic Acid Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Bio-Succinic Acid
- Competitive Landscape
- Production Plants of Bio-Succinic Acid
- Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical Companies
- Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
- Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
- Demand on Rise for Eco-Friendly Processes
- Rising Demand for Bio-Plastics: Opportunity for Bio-Succinic Acid Market
- BDO: A High Potential Market
- Favorable Prospects for Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
- Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane
- Biological Material-Based High Quality Plastics on the Way
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Succinic Acid
- An Introduction
- Evolution of Succinic Acid from Amber: An Insight
- Physical and Chemical Properties
- Physical and Chemical Properties of Succinic Acid
- Succinic Acid and Derivatives
- Uses
- Succinic Acid Production Techniques
- Petrochemical Process
- Petroleum-Based Production Process
- Applications of Maleic Anhydride
- Basic Maleic Anhydride Plant Configuration
- Bio-Based Process
- Feedstock Requirements
- Bacterial Candidates for Succinic Acid Fermentation
- Anaerobiospirillum Succiniciproducens
- Mannheimia Succiniciproducens
- Actinobacillus Succinogenes
- Escherichia Coli
- Saccharomyces Cerevisiae
- Advantages of Bio-Based Succinic Acid Production
- Difference Between Bio-based and Petrochemical-based Succinic Acid
- Natural Production of Succinic Acid
- Early Developments in the Bio-Based Succinic Market
4. END-USE APPLICATIONS/INDUSTRY
- Applications of Succinic Acid Derivatives
- Chemicals
- Butanediol
- Gamma Butyrolactone
- Tetrahydrofuran
- Polybutylenesuccinate
- Pyrrolidones
- Food Products
- Pharmaceuticals
- End-Uses of Bio-Based Succinic Acid
- Applications of Bio-Succinic Acid
- End-Use Applications & Industries of Succinic Acid and Succinic Anhydride
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- BioAmber to Forms Joint Venture with CJ CheilJedang to Produce Bio-Succinic Acid in China
- Reverdia enters into Partnership with Xinfu to Produce Biosuccinium
- Comet and BioAmber Enter into agreement for Supply of Dextrose
- Reverdia and Omnia Enter into Agreement to Distribute Biosuccinium
- BioAmber opens World's Largest Succinic Acid Plant
- Fitz Chem and BioAmber Sign Distribution Agreement for Bio-Based Succinic Acid
- BioAmber enters into Supply Agreement for Bio-Succinic Acid with Oleon
- Succinity Commences its First Commercial Production Facility
- Reverdia Earns USDA Certification for Biosuccinium
- Reverdia Licenses Biosuccinium
- Reverdia Showcases PBS in China
- Reverdia Exhibits Biosuccinium © at the American Coatings Show
- Nippon Shokubai Acquires Halal Certification
- Myriant, UPC and Sojitz Collaborate to Create Bio-based, Phthalate-free Plasticizers
- Myriant Signs Distribution Agreement with Azelis
- Bioamber Enters an Agreement with Xuchuan Chemical
- BioAmber Signs Agreement with Oleon
- BioAmber Signs Contract with Vinmar International
- BioAmber Signs Agreement with PTTMCC Biochem
- Clariant Chooses Bio-Succinic Acid Supplied by Myriant
- Succinity Commences Manufacture of Bio-based Succinic Acid
- Myriant Delivers Bio-Succinic Acid to Oxea
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
