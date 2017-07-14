

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - An international survey has found that public perception is that the United States still remains world's leading economic power, but as China is fast catching up, balance shifts in the eyes of some key U.S. trading partners and allies towards China.



While the United States and other relatively wealthy Western nations have slowly bounced back from the financial crisis in the past decade, economic growth rates have been low compared with those of China, India and other emerging economies. Still, the prevailing view among publics around the world is that the U.S. is the top global economic power.



Pew Research Center Thursday published the results of a survey conducted across 38 nations from February 16 to May 8. Forty two percent of the respondents said the U.S. is the world's leading economy, while 32 percent named China. Across all of the countries surveyed in Latin America, as well as most in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, publics tend to believe the U.S. is the top economy.



But in Russia and seven of the 10 European Union nations in the study, China is considered the leading economic power. And China leads the U.S. by a two-to-one margin in Australia - a longtime U.S. ally, but whose top trading partner is China.



One thing that China and the U.S. share is that leaders of both countries are currently viewed negatively around much of the world. A median of 53 percent say they do not have confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing in world affairs. Their confidence level is worse in the case of U.S. President with 74 percent expressing little or no confidence in Donald Trump.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the only world leader included on the survey who receives positive marks on balance.



Global ratings for the U.S. have declined sharply in the first year of the Trump administration, while one issue on which America has a much stronger global image than China is individual liberty.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX