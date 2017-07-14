Pulse Evolution Corp.: Pulse Evolution Names Media Entrepreneur Peter Voelkle as Executive Chairman

Accomplished Media Entrepreneur and Film & Television Producer Will Leverage His Extensive Experience in Content Creation & Distribution to Accelerate Commercial Deployment of Digital Humans Across Platforms

JUPITER, FL and SAN RAFAEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC PINK: PLFX), a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for holographic live performances, virtual reality, and augmented reality, today announced the appointment of acclaimed entertainment producer, entrepreneur, and senior media executive, Peter Voelkle, as Executive Chairman.

With Mr. Voelkle, Pulse adds a Chairman recognized for founding and contributing to the building of significant value for leading media companies by creating proprietary assets that are leveraged across a broad range of entertainment business segments. Mr. Voelkle has been given a broad mandate to link Pulse's culture of industry-leading innovation with a focus on commercial applications.

In support of this leadership transition, Pulse's founder and major shareholder, John Textor, has resigned from his officer and director positions at the Company, although he will continue to make important contributions in his new role as Senior Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Textor lauded the new era of Pulse leadership, "As a proud founder, I am thrilled to see the mission of Pulse so thoroughly embraced by such an accomplished industry veteran as Peter. With his leadership as Executive Chairman, and Jordan Fiksenbaum as our new CEO, this transition represents Pulse's transformation from technology development to global commercialization, and our creative team will be elevated to a new level of peer-revered status as our projects inspire audiences worldwide."

New Chairman Peter Voelkle, commented, "The Board is extremely grateful to John Textor for his numerous contributions and tireless service, as his creative and strategic vision created the vital foundation for Pulse, positioning the Company for its next stage of growth; his continued input and insight will be invaluable."

Mr. Voelkle, continued, "I am honored to accept the Chairman role. The Pulse team consists of a highly engaged team of uniquely talented, immensely competent and accomplished professionals who will bring continued strengths in driving the Pulse mission. I am excited to work with this great team and look forward to developing business opportunities and strengthening our operational structure. We have a remarkable opportunity to create entirely new categories of entertainment properties which should create significant value for our shareholders."

About Peter Voelkle

Peter Voelkle is a successful content producer, media entrepreneur, and TMT sector expert with long standing experience in content creation, content distribution, company building, capital markets and M&A. Mr. Voelkle has produced hundreds of episodes of TV-series and a number of feature films, mostly in the animation and family program category, among them many highly acclaimed and award winning productions. Mr. Voelkle founded and built TV-Loonland AG into an internationally leading content group in the early 2000's and led the company to a successful IPO with a market cap of approx. €1.25 billion. He built and/or led companies in various European territories, in the US, and in Asian markets with business activities in Online Streaming/VOD, Film and Television production and distribution, Theatrical Distribution, Licensing and Merchandising, Cable and Satellite channels, Interactive Programming, Animation studios, etc. Before starting his own business activities, Mr. Voelkle held senior positions at Kirch Media, then one of Europe's largest media groups. He is a special honours graduate in law of the Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich, and the recipient of a post-graduate fellowship of the MaxPlanck-Society for International Copyright Law. He was a member of the German Bar

About Pulse Evolution Corporation

The Company is a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence. Pulse is most popularly known for producing the animated digital human likeness of the late Michael Jackson that appeared in a live performance of the Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014, seen by more than 11 million television viewers and generating more than 2,400 news articles and 98 billion Internet impressions.

Founded by the world's leading executives and producers of photorealistic digital humans, such as the lead character from the film, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and the concert experience "Tupac at Coachella," Pulse Evolution is currently developing computer-generated digital humans for entertainment and media applications, such as holographic live performances, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence. The Company has multi-year revenue share agreements with the Estates of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and Marilyn Monroe, three of the world's most valuable celebrity estates, and is principally focused on generating revenues from these agreements.

The Company sees digital humans emerging as ubiquitous in society, culture, and industry. They will not only perform for audiences on stage or in film, but they will also represent individual consumers as digital likeness avatars, in realistic and fantasy form, appearing and interacting on the consumer's behalf in electronic and mobile communication, social media, video games and virtual reality. Future digital humans will provide a relatable human interface for artificial intelligence applications, "thinking" machine systems that, through the Company's technology, will appear as realistic communicating humans in mobile devices, digital signage, classrooms, and through lightweight wearable augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets. The Company's long-term goal is to be the "face" of artificial intelligence, to provide a human form to interactive artificially intelligent computer beings.

Pulse is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, with studios in San Rafael, California. Please visit www.pulse.co.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer :

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to, among other things, the timing and potential success of new projects, productions, product releases, future operating results, and the Company's leadership in the digital production, VR, and AR industry. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should," and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the Company's filings, including Annual and Quarterly reports, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change significantly. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

