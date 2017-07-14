CARLSBAD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/14/17 -- V Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VGID) would like to thank the shareholders, vendors and partners for a successful first half of 2017 and The Company is looking forward to a fruitful remainder of the year and beyond.

V Group, Inc. has been diligently working with its incubation partner, Leaf of Faith, to bring the Patience CBD drinks to market. We are proud to announce that July has been the Company's most successful month to date.

The first week of the month, July 7th and 8th, saw Patience CBD featured in Las Vegas at two industry promotional events; Comedy Sesh and Cromicon. Due to the exposure the Company received, Patience CBD is now on the shelves in certain dispensaries in Southern California and Nevada.

July 14th, 15th and 16th Patience CBD will be creating exposure at two famous San Diego events. Leaf of Faith will be handing out samples of Patience CBD at both the Pride Festival and at the world famous Comicon.

The first week of July, Patience CBD will be featured at Hemp Fest in the San Francisco Bay area. This festival is one of the industry's largest events and attendance is expected to be over 40,000 participants.

The goal of the Company is to get the product as much exposure as possible by getting the product in as many hands as possible to create as much demand as possible. Patience is poised to quickly be the leader in this rapidly growing industry.

Leaf of Faith is currently developing the Company's web site. Please follow Medical Mike Boris on social media including Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

V group, Inc. is on track to successfully spin off Leaf of Faith into its own public entity toward the end of 2017. The Company believes this is the surest way to ensure shareholder value.

