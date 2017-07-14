UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8889 GG00BXDZMK63 31st May 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited May 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for May month end at 88.89 pence per share.

The increase in the NAV was driven mostly by a small movement in the fair value of the swap, whilst all three portfolios continue to perform in line with expectations.

As reported in the latest factsheet, the Oat Hill No.1 transaction has recently settled, and the PM team continue to progress discussions on potential new opportunities.

Date: 14 July 2017