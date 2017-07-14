sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.07.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 14

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8889 GG00BXDZMK6331st May 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited May 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for May month end at 88.89 pence per share.

The increase in the NAV was driven mostly by a small movement in the fair value of the swap, whilst all three portfolios continue to perform in line with expectations.

As reported in the latest factsheet, the Oat Hill No.1 transaction has recently settled, and the PM team continue to progress discussions on potential new opportunities.

Date: 14 July 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire