Automotive Fasteners Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone of Fastener Demand

The "Automotive Fasteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Acument® Global Technologies ( USA )

) ARaymond ( France )

) Bulten AB ( Sweden )

) ContMid Group ( USA )

) Illinois Tool Works, Inc. ( USA )

) Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) LISI Automotive ( France )

) NIFCO, Inc. ( Japan )

) Penn Engineering ( USA )

) Permanent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Phillips Screw Company ( USA )

) Rocknel Fastener, Inc. ( USA )

) STANLEY Engineered Fastening ( USA )

) TR Fastenings (UK)

Westfield Fasteners Limited (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fasteners: Holding the Automotive Industry Together

Ubiquity of Fasteners in Automobile Design: A Review

Unmasking the Deceptive Simplicity of Fasteners

Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone of Fastener Demand

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub, Dominates the Global Market



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis on Quality

OEM Migration from Standard Parts to Customized Parts Drives the Importance of Customized Fasteners

Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities for Fasteners

Automotive Lightweighting Forces Smarter & Tougher Fastener Innovations

Lightweighting Benefits Spur the Commercial Value of Self- Tapping, Self Locking & Self Sealing Fasteners

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spur Opportunities in the Repair & Maintenance Services Sector

As a Key Growth Driver of the Auto Industry, Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Fuel Future Market Growth

Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling

GM's Breakthrough Steel-to-Aluminum Spot Welding Casts a Shadow Over Volume Growth of Fasteners

Remote Fastening Technology: The Focus Area for Future R&D



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Mechanical Automotive Fasteners

Automotive Dowel Pins

Automotive Studs

Automotive Bolts

Automotive Nuts

Automotive Washers

Tie Rods

Other Fasteners

Fastener Finishing

Zinc Alloys

Oil and Phosphate

Mechanical Plating

Electrocoating



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Bulten Forms JV with Ramco

TR Fastenings Opens New Distribution Facility in Spain

Agrati Group Acquires Continental Midland Group

ZF Friedrichshafen Sells Engineered Fasteners & Components Business to ITW

Haggard & Stocking Takes Over Imperial Fastener

Sundram Fasteners Completes Divestiture of its Business in Germany

All Integrated Solutions Takes Over Great Lakes Fasteners

Lawson Products Takes Over Perfect Products Company of Michigan

Hetraco B.V. Takes Over Hollandia Fasteners & Forgings

Böllhoff Group Acquires Unifast Srl

MW Industries Acquires USA Fastener Group

CELO Acquires Trident Fasteners

Berkshire Hathaway Takes Over Precision Castparts

Keller & Kalmbach Takes Over Infinity Fasteners

Bulten Receives Supply Order for Automotive Fasteners

PennEngineering® Inks License Agreement with EJOT

Bulten Receives Order to Supply Fasteners

Fontana Gruppo Forms Strategic Partnership with Bagla Group

ZF Friedrichshafen Takes Over TRW Automotive

ARaymond Commences Korean Manufacturing Operations

American Industrial Partners Takes over Fasteners Business from Anixter International

SMC Introduces New LineWrench Ratcheting System

HEICO Befestigungstechnik Unveils Heico-Lock®



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxfjj7/automotive





