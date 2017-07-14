

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wedding dress company Alfred Angelo has reportedly closed its stores across the U.S. due to bankruptcy, leaving many panicked brides-to-be stranded without their wedding gowns.



The Delray Beach, Florida-based manufacturer of wedding dresses abruptly closed its stores Thursday, after 83 years in the bridal gown industry.



Social media postings on Thursday also said that the company is going out of business. The company is said to have hired Stearns, Weaver Miller law firm in Miami to represent them.



Brides who have ordered Alfred Angelo dresses are not sure whether they will get either their gowns or their money from pending orders back. Several of them took to Twitter and other social media sites to express their concerns.



However, Alfred Angelo has issued any statement on the closure or bankruptcy.



The company was founded by Alfred Angelo and his wife Edythe Piccione in 1933 in Philadelphia. The retailer has at least 60 locations in the U.S.



While Alfred Angelo was most recognized for its wedding dress fashions, it also designed bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses, and wedding accessories.



Alfred Angelo dresses were sold at Alfred Angelo Bridal Signature Stores and retailers in 24 states throughout the U.S. Worldwide, its designs were sold in over 2,500 stores in 34 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX