

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The long-running NBC comedy sketch series 'Saturday Night Live' and the HBO sci-fi thriller 'Westworld' have dominated the nominations for the 69th annual Prime time Emmy Award.



In the nominations announced by Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore Thursday, both received 22 each.



A specialty this year is that five new shows - This Is Us, Westworld, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and Stranger Things - were nominated for best drama.



They will battle with 'Better Call Saul' and 'House of Cards'for outstanding drama series.



'Westworld' ruled the acting categories, with Anthony Hopkins nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Evan Rachel Wood nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama, Jeffrey Wright nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Thandie Newton nominated in the supporting actress category.



Three stars of Saturday Night Live - Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Vanessa Bayer - were nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, while Alec Baldwin received nomination for best supporting actor in a comedy for his impression of President Donald Trump in SNL.



'SNL' is now the most Emmy nominated series of all time with a total of 231 over the seven decades-old history of the show.



Two shows with very different political themes scored multiple nominations for Emmy Awards. HBO's satirical comedy 'Veep' earned 17 nominations including in best Comedy Series, best comedy actress, best supporting comedy actor, and comedy actress.



The newcomer Hulu dystopian drama 'The Handmaid's Tale' earned 13 nominations in the drama series, writing, and directing categories, as well as lead actress for Elisabeth Moss, supporting actress for Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley, and guest actress for Alexis Bledel.



The 69th Annual Emmy Awards will honor the best in U.S. prime time television programming from June 1, 2016 until May 31, 2017, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.



The ceremony will be held on September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



