Inspur Announced the New M5 Series Servers to Get Businesses Ready for the New Era of Intelligent Computing

BEIJING, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Along with Intel®'s release of its latest generation of Xeon® scalable processor family, Inspur officially announced its new generation of M5 series server platforms, providing the next generation of information technology that propels businesses to reach their unique business goals faster.

The new M5 series family, designed based on different deployment and application scenarios, includes 4 major product groups (General Purpose, Enterprise, Application Optimized and Converged Architecture Series), 35 products, for cloud computing, big data, AI to provide customers with excellent and robust computing performance as well as reliable and efficient business protection.

General Purpose Series Servers and Enterprise Series Servers are designed to meet the requirements of demanding business applications. Besides, enhanced RASUM (Reliability, Availability, Serviceability, Usability and Manageability) features are integrated to provide ERP, CRM and other traditional enterprise applications with strong, reliable and flexible supportive platforms.

Inspur's new M5 Application Optimized Series Server meets the needs for computing-intensive applications and data-rich applications. In this group, some servers are designed for cloud data centers. And some are designed to manage big data, deep learning and other emerging data-rich applications. All these servers provide physical storage capacity and heterogeneous computing power far better than general products. For example, the NF5288M5, a purpose-built deep learning server, offers superb performance for extreme AI computing and HPC mission.

Converged Architecture Product Series is the next generation data center modular solution. The physical indicators, including product performance density, storage density and energy efficiency, as well as the scalability of computing, storage, I/O and other various resources are far superior to traditional servers.

Flexibility, intelligence and openness are key considerations in Inspur's product design. New M5 series family is equipped with multi-dimensional automatic management solution, and supports OpenBMC and Redfish, the two standard management API interfaces. Inspur also participates in all Open Data Center Projects, which include OCP, OCS, ODCC, Open19.

Inspur is a leading data center product and solution manufacturer. According to IDC&Gartner 2017Q1 research, Inspur server ranked No.1 in China and Top 5 worldwide. In the field of AI, Inspur can provide leading heterogeneous accelerating computing platform and end to end AI total solutions, and it has been widely-used in smart-voice, smart-image and other applications by companies such as Baidu, Ailibaba, Tencent, iFlytek and Face++.