Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2017-2021 - Market Landscape, Growth Prospects and Key Vendors

The "Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global SaaS-based business analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 25.84% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global SaaS-based business analytics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of advanced analytical tools. Advanced analytics solutions are one of the upcoming trends in the global SaaS-based business analytics market. These solutions help companies in comprehending data generated by multiple sources.

According to the report, one driver in the market is exponential increase in data. Large volumes of data are generated by numerous sources such as the Internet, mobile devices, and social media. Due to the increasing volume, variety, and velocity of data (commonly known as 3Vs) organizations find it challenging to analyze and manage large databases efficiently. In addition, veracity, the fourth component in the big data management systems, eliminates irrelevant data that involve high costs.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from open-source business analytics vendors. Open-source business analytics vendors pose a challenge to the global SaaS-based business analytics market. Vendors, such as Pentaho and Jaspersoft offer free business analytics solutions.



The global business analytics market is characterized by several open-source vendors that provide a range of business analytics tools and applications. A combination of products from various open-source vendors provides approximately all the functions of on-premises or on-demand business analytics software.

Key vendors



Microsoft

Qlik

SAS

Salesforce.com

TIBCO Software

Other prominent vendors



Birst

BOARD International (Business Intelligence Software Solution)

BRIDGEi2i

GoodData

Host Analytics

IBM

Logi Analytics

MicroStrategy

Oracle

OpenText

SAP AG (SAP)

Sisense

Tableau Software

Teradata

Zoomdata



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor profile



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rgf4n7/global_saasbased

