sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.07.2017 | 18:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2017-2021 - Market Landscape, Growth Prospects and Key Vendors

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global SaaS-based business analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 25.84% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global SaaS-based business analytics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of advanced analytical tools. Advanced analytics solutions are one of the upcoming trends in the global SaaS-based business analytics market. These solutions help companies in comprehending data generated by multiple sources.

According to the report, one driver in the market is exponential increase in data. Large volumes of data are generated by numerous sources such as the Internet, mobile devices, and social media. Due to the increasing volume, variety, and velocity of data (commonly known as 3Vs) organizations find it challenging to analyze and manage large databases efficiently. In addition, veracity, the fourth component in the big data management systems, eliminates irrelevant data that involve high costs.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from open-source business analytics vendors. Open-source business analytics vendors pose a challenge to the global SaaS-based business analytics market. Vendors, such as Pentaho and Jaspersoft offer free business analytics solutions.

The global business analytics market is characterized by several open-source vendors that provide a range of business analytics tools and applications. A combination of products from various open-source vendors provides approximately all the functions of on-premises or on-demand business analytics software.

Key vendors

  • Microsoft
  • Qlik
  • SAS
  • Salesforce.com
  • TIBCO Software

Other prominent vendors

  • Birst
  • BOARD International (Business Intelligence Software Solution)
  • BRIDGEi2i
  • GoodData
  • Host Analytics
  • IBM
  • Logi Analytics
  • MicroStrategy
  • Oracle
  • OpenText
  • SAP AG (SAP)
  • Sisense
  • Tableau Software
  • Teradata
  • Zoomdata

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor profile

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rgf4n7/global_saasbased

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire