MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/14/17 -- Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 22, 2017 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual of the Shareholders held on July 13, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec.

The details of the election are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOTES DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR WITHHELD % WITHHELD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tom Velan elected 80,495,042 99.85% 119,520 0.15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William Sheffield elected 80,291,962 99.60% 322,600 0.40% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kenneth MacKinnon elected 80,291,962 99.60% 322,600 0.40% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Velan elected 80,462,542 99.81% 152,020 0.19% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cheryl Hooper elected 80,613,562 99.99% 1,000 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jacques Latendresse elected 80,292,262 99.60% 322,300 0.40% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Velan elected 80,495,042 99.85% 119,520 0.15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Yves Leduc elected 80,495,042 99.85% 119,520 0.15% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the annual meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Contacts:

Velan Inc.

Yves Leduc

President & CEO

Velan Inc.

John D. Ball

Chief Financial Officer

