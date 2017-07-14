

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with mixed results. However, the markets ended the overall trading week with a strong gain, thanks in large part to Wednesday's strong rally. Markets jumped mid-week after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments about gradual policy tightening.



The markets were stuck in a sideways pattern throughout Friday's session and ended the day little changed overall. Markets on Wall Street also traded nearly flat following the release of a large batch of U.S. economic data and earnings from a trio of major banks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.07 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.05 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.01 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.08 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.00 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.47 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.34 percent.



In Frankfurt, biotech firm Morphosys soared 6.98 percent after receiving FDA approval for psoriasis drug guselkumab.



In Paris, utility EDF climbed 0.91 percent after its U.S. unit announced the acquisition of 11 wind farm sites in Scotland.



In London, AstraZeneca dropped 0.29 percent, adding to Thursday's 3.5 percent loss, following reports that its Chief Executive Pascal Soriot may be leaving the company.



Ashmore Group tumbled 2.19 percent. The investment manager said assets under management in the quarter ended June 30 increased by 5.0 percent to $58.70 billion.



Construction group Skanska plunged 6.15 percent in Stockholm after announcing major project writedowns amounting to £70m in the U.S. and the U.K.



Lender SEB AB advanced 1.32 percent after its second-quarter operating profit topped forecasts.



Gjensidige, a Norwegian insurance company, plummeted 6.82 percent in Oslo after underwhelming second-quarter earnings.



Europe's passenger car registrations increased at a slower pace in June, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Friday. Passenger car registrations grew 2.1 percent across the EU in June, slower than the 7.6 percent increase seen in May. Sales totaled 1.5 million units.



The Eurozone trade surplus increased in May as growth in exports outpaced the rise in imports, data from Eurostat showed Friday. The trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19.7 billion in May from EUR 18.6 billion in April. Exports grew 2.1 percent from April and imports by 1.6 percent.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly decreased for the second consecutive month in June. The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.2 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May.



The continued drop in sales surprised economists, who had expected sales to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Consumer prices in the U.S. came in unchanged in the month of June, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index was flat in June after edging down by 0.1 percent in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Industrial production in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of June, the Federal Reserve revealed in a report on Friday. The Fed said industrial production climbed by 0.4 percent in June after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in May.



Economists had expected production to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.



With consumer expectations taking a hit, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing a notable deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of July. The preliminary report said the consumer sentiment index dropped to 93.1 in July from the final June reading of 95.1. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 95.0.



While the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a rebound in U.S. business inventories in the month of May, the report also showed a drop in business sales. The report said business inventories rose by 0.3 percent in May after falling by 0.2 percent in April. The increase in inventories matched economist estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX