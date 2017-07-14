sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market 2017-2021 - Use of Nanotechnology in Driveshafts for Better Performance

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global automotive carbon composite driveshaft market to grow at a CAGR of 11.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive carbon composite driveshaft market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers shipments and aftermarket services for the on-road vehicles with carbon composite driveshafts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing use of carbon fiber driveshafts in SUV segment. Carbon fiber driveshafts are currently used only in sports cars/racing cars, hypercars, and very few high-performance cars (as optional variant). Despite having many advantages, the manufacturing complexities and cost factors involved in the use of carbon composite driveshafts in vehicles have been hindering the expansion of the market to the mass segment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising competition among super sports car manufacturers. The global sports car market has evolved over the years with improving automotive technologies, growing global economy, and developing infrastructure. With the evolution of the automotive industry, consumers have gradually changed their preference lists while buying vehicles. From looking at the price and fuel economy of the vehicle, consumers now give more weightage to the technology, comfort, safety, and design of the vehicle.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of R&D. Though the automotive industry has been seeing the use of advanced materials for various automotive systems and applications, their high costs impact large-scale adoption negatively. The integration and use of lightweight and rigid materials such as carbon fiber have been affected by the restrictive costs associated with their design and development.


Key vendors

  • American Axle & Manufacturing
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems
  • Machine Service
  • Neapco

Other prominent vendors

  • GKN
  • Precision Shaft Technologies
  • QA1

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3vpnn7/global_automotive

