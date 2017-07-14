Global Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market 2017-2021 - Use of Nanotechnology in Driveshafts for Better Performance

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive carbon composite driveshaft market to grow at a CAGR of 11.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive carbon composite driveshaft market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers shipments and aftermarket services for the on-road vehicles with carbon composite driveshafts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing use of carbon fiber driveshafts in SUV segment. Carbon fiber driveshafts are currently used only in sports cars/racing cars, hypercars, and very few high-performance cars (as optional variant). Despite having many advantages, the manufacturing complexities and cost factors involved in the use of carbon composite driveshafts in vehicles have been hindering the expansion of the market to the mass segment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising competition among super sports car manufacturers. The global sports car market has evolved over the years with improving automotive technologies, growing global economy, and developing infrastructure. With the evolution of the automotive industry, consumers have gradually changed their preference lists while buying vehicles. From looking at the price and fuel economy of the vehicle, consumers now give more weightage to the technology, comfort, safety, and design of the vehicle.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of R&D. Though the automotive industry has been seeing the use of advanced materials for various automotive systems and applications, their high costs impact large-scale adoption negatively. The integration and use of lightweight and rigid materials such as carbon fiber have been affected by the restrictive costs associated with their design and development.

Key vendors



American Axle & Manufacturing

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Machine Service

Neapco

Other prominent vendors



GKN

Precision Shaft Technologies

QA1

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



