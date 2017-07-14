Fiber Optic Sensors Markets 2014-2026: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Focus on Aerospace, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Smart Structures Industries

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fiber Optic Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fiber Optic Sensors in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments and End-Use Industries:
Product Segments
- Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors
- Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors
End-Use Industries
- Aerospace
- Defense & Security
- Oil & Gas
- Industrial
- Smart Structures
- Others
The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Avantes B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Baumer Group (Switzerland)
- Davidson Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- EXFO Inc. (Canada)
- Halliburton (USA)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- Intelligent Fiber Optics Systems Corp. (USA)
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- KVH Industries, Inc. (USA)
- LUNA Innovations Incorporated (USA)
- Micron Optics, Inc. (USA)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
- O/E LAND Inc. (Canada)
- Ocean Optics, Inc. (USA)
- Optrand, Inc. (USA)
- Prime Photonics (USA)
- Roctest Ltd. (Canada)
- FISO Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Schlumberger Limited (USA)
- Sensa (UK)
- Sensornet Ltd. (UK)
- Sensuron (USA)
- Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)
- Ziebel AS (Norway)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fiber Optic Sensors
A Prelude
Extrinsic and Intrinsic FOS
Fiber Optic Sensing Replacing Legacy Technologies
Market Evolution over the Years
Fiber Optic Sensors Market
Fairly Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown
Growth Opportunities Lie Amid Challenges
Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth
Outlook
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Aerospace/Defense & Security
The Largest Revenue Contributor
Opportunities in Military/Defense Sector
A Review
Opportunities in Commercial Aerospace & Homeland Security
Oil & Gas Exploration Industry
Fastest Growing End-Use Market
A Look into Key Application Areas for Fiber Optics in Oil & Gas Industry
Shale Gas Exploration Brightens Prospects for Fiber Optic Sensors in Oil & Gas Sector
Structural Health Monitoring in Smart Structures
Building Opportunities for FOS in Civil Engineering Sector
Blistering Pace of Infrastructure Development in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for FOS in Smart Structures Segment
Industrial Sector
A Key End-Use Market
Chemical Processing
Telecom Sector
The Traditional End-Use Application Area
Projected Rise in Automotive Sales & Production to Sustain Demand for Fiber Optic Sensors in Automotive Industry
Electric Vehicles Presents Tremendous Scope for Implementation of Fiber Optic Sensors
Energy Sector
A Growing End-Use Opportunity
Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Bank on Emerging Niche Markets
Leak Detection in Pipelines
A Growing Opportunity
Robust Opportunities on Cards for FOS in Bio Medical Applications
List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors
Test and Measurement
An Emerging Market Opportunity
Select Trends and Prospects
Dedicated Industry Efforts to Drive Market Prospects
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors
Market Segmentation
Market Drivers and Restraints
Competitive Landscape
Increasing Merger & Acquisition Deals Aimed at Product Development
Sensuron Focused on Next Generation Sensors
3. INNOVATIVE TRENDS AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
Fiber Optics: A Complimentary Review
Optical Fiber: Composition and Properties
Optical Fiber Technology: Key Developmental Milestones
Replacement of Silica as Fabrication Material for Fiber by Materials Rendering Better Infrared Wavelength with Enhanced Transmission Capability
Improvement in Sensor Quality of Fiber Optics Ensures Better Data Reception
Technological Breakthroughs Opens New Possibilities in Satellite to Satellite Crosslinks and HAP Platforms
FOS Technology: Emerging Trends
Brief Historical Background
Recent Advancements in FOS Technology
Emerging Applications of FOS Technology
Key Users of OFDR Technology
Aerospace
Medical
Energy
Fiber Optic Sensor Innovations
R&D Geared towards Product Innovation
Key for Constant Growth
Reducing Costs
A Priority for Sensor Manufacturers
Standardization and Miniaturization
Key Focus Areas of Product Development Efforts
Competent Products
A Boon for Fiber Optic Sensors
Fiber Bragg Gratings
Useful for Space Structure Monitoring
FBG Sensors for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers
Fiber-Optic Electric Power Sensor Gains Widespread Popularity in Measuring Airplane Lightning Current
New Fibers and Stretchable Optic Sensors: Imparting Dexterity to Robotic Hands
Sensuron's Innovation in Liquid Level Measurement
Innovations in High-Resolution Distributed Fiber Sensing Technology
Physical Security Technology Systems Witness the Adoption of Fiber-Optic Vibration Sensors
Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergoes Technology Evolution
Fiber-Optic Methane Sensor Systems Comes to the Fore
Fiber Optic Distributed Temperature Sensing Technology in Sensors Gains Prominence
Fiber Optic Gyro Sensors Gain Prominence in High End Applications
Optic Sensor Innovations Drive IoT and Wearable Device Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fiber Optic Sensors
A Historical Perspective
Definition & Overview
Principle of Operation
Advantages & Disadvantages
Evaluation of Parameters
Select Parameters and Related Fiber Optic Sensor Technique for Monitoring
Sensor Components
Specialty Fibers for Sensors
Light Sources
Types of Fiber Optic Sensors
Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors
Fiber Bragg Gratings
Advantages
Disadvantages
Fiber-Optic Gyroscope
Microbend Fiber Sensor
Blackbody Sensors
Interferometric Sensors
Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors
Optical Time-Domain Reflectometry
Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry
Fabry-Perot Interferometry
Total Internal Reflection Sensors
Grating Sensors
Fluorescent Sensors
Evanescent Sensors
Absorption Sensors
Types of Fiber Optic Sensors by Category
Temperature Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Biomedical Sensors
Electrical and Magnetic Sensors
Rotation Sensors
Vibration Sensors
Strain Sensors
Chemical Sensors
Displacement Sensors
Multiplexing Techniques for Fiber Optic Sensors
Current & Future Developments of Fiber Optic Sensors
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Micronor Launches FOTEMP1-OEM-MNT Fiber-Optic Temperature Controller Sensor
Luna Innovations Launches Upgraded Optical Distributed Sensor Interrogator Sensing Platform
ODiSI-B 5.0
WellDog and Silixa Introduce New Fiber Optic-based Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Installations & Services
Sensuron Introduces Next Generation RTS 125 and RTS 150 Fiber Optic Sensors
O/E Land Introduces New Domain of High-Power FBGs
ABB Introduces New Generation Fiber Optic Current Sensor (FOCS-FS) for High Voltage Applications in Substations
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Augusta Industries Inks Agreement with FBGS to Develop Advanced Optical Sensors
GE Acquires Alstom's Power and Grid Businesses
WEIDMANN Enters into Supply Agreement with FISO Technologies for Fiber Optic Monitoring System
Proximion in Strategic Partnership with SAAB and Acreo Swedish ICT for Serial Production of Customized Fiber Optical Sensors
WellDog Collaborates with Silixa for New Technical Solutions for Oil & Gas Operators
Luna Innovations and Advanced Photonix Complete Merger Transaction
Optellios Voiced Intentions to Merge With Senstar
Brüel & Kjær and Smart Fibres Ink Licensing Agreement
FBGS Inks Partnership Deal with Fibre Optic Company 4DSP
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n23f36/fiber_optic
