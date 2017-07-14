Aircraft Insulation Market Worth 9.89 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Aircraft Insulation Market by Type (Thermal, Acoustic & Vibration, Electric), Material (Foamed Plastics, Fiberglass, Mineral Wool, Ceramic-based Materials), Application Area (Airframe, Engine), Platform and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Aircraft Insulation Market is estimated to grow from USD 7.46 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.89 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.79% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 88 Market Data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Aircraft Insulation Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

Increase in demand for lightweight insulation materials, introduction of advanced acoustic and fire resistant materials resulting in safer operations of aircraft, declining cost of composite materials, and increase in commercial aircraft deliveries and passenger traffic are the major factors driving the aircraft insulation market.

Based on type, the electric insulation segment is projected to lead the aircraft insulation market during the forecast period

Based on type, the electric insulation segment is expected to lead the aircraft insulation market during the forecast period. Rise in the number of electric systems in aircraft have resulted in increased heat loads. Furthermore, composite materials that are rapidly replacing traditional metallic materials used in the manufacturing of aircraft structure and components are highly temperature-sensitive. An electric insulation is extremely important for safe and efficient operation of an aircraft, as it manages heat loads, and prevents overheating of systems and components.

Based on material, the fiberglass segment of the aircraft insulation market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on material, the fiberglass segment of the aircraft insulation market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth of the fiberglass segment can be attributed to the increasing need to maintain core strength of an aircraft comprising the interior structure of the fuselage. A fiberglass material is generally used as an electrical insulator, mechanical support, or aircraft structure, which insulate the components for long-term use.

Based on application area, the airframe segment of the aircraft insulation market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on application area, the airframe segment of the aircraft insulation market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advancements in the usage of lightweight materials in airframe that have resulted in a change in the composition of the component structure. Increasing use of composites in commercial aircraft has resulted in the development of several aerostructures, which has led to the growth of the aircraft insulation market.

North America is expected to lead the aircraft insulation market during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead the aircraft insulation market during the forecast period. Increase in air passenger traffic and rise in demand for new aircraft in the region is expected to drive the aircraft insulation market in North America.

Major companies profiled in the aircraft insulation market report are DuPont (US), Triumph Group, Inc. (US), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), etc.

