Radiotherapy Market Research Report 2017 - Global Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Radiotherapy Market by Type (External (IGRT, IMRT, 3D-CRT), Internal (LDR, HDR) & Systemic), Product (Proton Beam, Cyberknife, LINAC, Seed, Samarium), Application (Prostate, Breast, Cervical), End User, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global radiotherapy market is expected to reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2022 from USD 6.81 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8%

The growth of this market is majorly driven by rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing incidence of cancer cases across the globe, increasing symposiums driving investments in radiotherapy, and rising demand for radiotherapy devices.

This report covers the radiotherapy market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global radiotherapy market in 2016, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, technological advancements, and high adoption of radiotherapy products owing to the increasing incidence of cancer.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as rapidly increasing aging population, growing focus of players on emerging markets, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rising number of new cancer cases in this region are driving the growth of the radiotherapy market in the Asia-Pacific.

Varian Medical Systems (U.S.) dominates the market through its wide range of technologically advanced and innovative radiotherapy products. The company adopts the strategy of product launches and invests a significant amount of its revenue on R&D expenditure to maintain its leadership position in the market.

For instance, in October 2015, the company introduced ProBeam, an upgradeable single-room proton therapy system that offers cost-effective treatment and full rotational pencil beam scanning. With its strong product portfolio and wide geographic presence, the company is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Radiotherapy Market, By Product Type



7 Radiotherapy Market, By Type



8 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Application



9 Radiotherapy Market, By End User



10 Radiotherapy Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Accuray Incorporated (U.S.)

Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation (U.S.)

Best Medical International Inc. (U.S.)

Brainlab ( Germany )

) C. R. Bard Inc. (U.S.)

Cianna Medical Inc. (U.S.).

Elekta AB ( Sweden )

) General Electric Company (U.S.)

Hitachi Ltd. ( Japan )

) IBA ( Belgium )

) Isoaid LLC (U.S.)

Isoray Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Mevion Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Nordion Inc. ( Canada )

) P-Cure Ltd. ( Israel )

) Panacea Medical Technologies ( India )

) Pronova Solutions LLC (U.S.)

Protom International (U.S.)

Raysearch Laboratories AB ( Sweden )

) Siemens Healthcare ( Germany )

) Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Theragenics Corporation (U.S.)

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Viewray Inc. (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jvlck/radiotherapy

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716