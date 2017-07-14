Global Surgical Ablation Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Adoption of Laparoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Surgical Ablation Techniques

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Surgical Ablation Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global surgical ablation market to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Surgical Ablation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of surgical ablation devices.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is new product launches coupled with R&D activities. Vendors mainly focus on the development and launch of new energy-based surgical ablation devices. New product launches coupled with R&D activities will enable the vendors to sustain in the market and to enhance their growth. The vendors such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, AngioDynamics, Merit Medical Systems, and others actively involved in the development of innovative surgical ablation devices for improving the efficacy of surgical ablation procedures.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in prevalence/incidence of chronic disorders coupled with older population. The sedentary lifestyle and irregular eating habits indirectly contribute toward the major health problems. This change in lifestyle makes people more susceptible to many diseases such as CVDs, respiratory diseases, obesity, cancer, urology disorders, joint pains, and other chronic illnesses.
According to the CDC, the number of people with chronic disorders is increasing at a steady rate over the past two decades, leading to increased use of surgical ablation devices. These ablation devices are increasingly used to treat chest pain, joint pain, gynecological conditions, liver, and kidney problems.
Key vendors
- AngioDynamics
- Boston Scientific
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
Other prominent vendors
- Accuray
- Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics
- Arthrex
- AtriCure
- Biotronik
- BOVIE MEDICAL
- BSD Medical
- CardioFocus
- CONMED
- Estech
- Gynesonics
- Hologic
- Merit Medical Systems
- MicroPort Scientific
- OLYMPUS MEDICAL SYSTEMS (a subsidiary of OLYMPUS CORPORATION)
- Osypka Medical
- PLC Medical Systems
- RF Medical (a subsidiary of BVM Medical)
- Smith & Nephew
- St. Jude Medical (acquired by Abbott in January 2017)
- Total Vein Systems
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Tissue ablation: Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by procedure type
Global surgical tumor ablation market
Global surgical cardiac ablation market
Global other surgical ablation market
Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Surgical ablation market in Americas
Surgical ablation market in EMEA
Surgical ablation market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
New product launches coupled with R&D activities
M&A
Increasing adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgical ablation techniques
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
AngioDynamics
Boston Scientific
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Appendix
