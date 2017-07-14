Global Surgical Ablation Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Adoption of Laparoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Surgical Ablation Techniques

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global surgical ablation market to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Surgical Ablation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of surgical ablation devices.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is new product launches coupled with R&D activities. Vendors mainly focus on the development and launch of new energy-based surgical ablation devices. New product launches coupled with R&D activities will enable the vendors to sustain in the market and to enhance their growth. The vendors such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, AngioDynamics, Merit Medical Systems, and others actively involved in the development of innovative surgical ablation devices for improving the efficacy of surgical ablation procedures.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in prevalence/incidence of chronic disorders coupled with older population. The sedentary lifestyle and irregular eating habits indirectly contribute toward the major health problems. This change in lifestyle makes people more susceptible to many diseases such as CVDs, respiratory diseases, obesity, cancer, urology disorders, joint pains, and other chronic illnesses.

According to the CDC, the number of people with chronic disorders is increasing at a steady rate over the past two decades, leading to increased use of surgical ablation devices. These ablation devices are increasingly used to treat chest pain, joint pain, gynecological conditions, liver, and kidney problems.



Key vendors



AngioDynamics

Boston Scientific

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors



Accuray

Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics

Arthrex

AtriCure

Biotronik

BOVIE MEDICAL

BSD Medical

CardioFocus

CONMED

Estech

Gynesonics

Hologic

Merit Medical Systems

MicroPort Scientific

OLYMPUS MEDICAL SYSTEMS (a subsidiary of OLYMPUS CORPORATION)

Osypka Medical

PLC Medical Systems

RF Medical (a subsidiary of BVM Medical)

Smith & Nephew

St. Jude Medical (acquired by Abbott in January 2017 )

) Total Vein Systems

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

Tissue ablation: Market outline



PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Five forces analysis



PART 06: Market segmentation by procedure type

Global surgical tumor ablation market

Global surgical cardiac ablation market

Global other surgical ablation market

Market size and forecast



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)



PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Surgical ablation market in Americas

Surgical ablation market in EMEA

Surgical ablation market in APAC



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 11: Market trends

New product launches coupled with R&D activities

M&A

Increasing adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgical ablation techniques



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis

AngioDynamics

Boston Scientific

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors



PART 14: Appendix



