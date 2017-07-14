Camp Management Software Market Growing at 5.63% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Camp management software market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of analytics in camp management software. The camp management software users, such as camp professionals and sports clubs, receive large data from campers, such as their age and preferred session, which are unstructured. Advanced analytical tools are required to get meaningful insights from large data. The ability to have a quick insight is becoming progressively important for campers and camp organizers. For organizers and camp owners, analytics in camp management software help in optimizing the camping experience.

According to the 2017 camp management software market report, one of the major drivers for this market is affordable camp management software. Vendors in the global camp management software market offer affordable camp management software. For instance, CampSite by EZFacility provides monthly pricing on an annual contract, where customers need not pay per registration. In addition, customers have the option to add modules to camp management software and build the feature set that suits their business. Cogran Systems provides early bird pricing to reward their first registrants, resident pricing options based on the zip code where residents get the right price for the software, and member pricing where members get special pricing as long as the membership lasts.

The following companies as the key players in the global camp management software market: Active Network, CampMinder, Regpack, and SofterWare. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ADAsoft, Amilia Enterprises, CampBrain, CampSite by EZFacility, CircuiTree, Cogran Systems, CSI Software, Simply Afterschool, RegPoint Solutions, UltraCamp, Tentaroo Camp Management, and ORANGEBLACK Software.

Global Camp Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global camp management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of camp management software worldwide. The major and other prominent vendors are considered for market size calculations.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of open-source camp management software. With innovative advances, a few open-source solutions have shown up, posturing tough competition for the camp management software. The open-source software can be downloaded and run on all platforms. Open-source camp management software is posing a serious threat to the on-premises and cloud-based camp management software market. It is becoming increasingly popular in developing economies such as India and China. Most of the small-scale clubs and camp professionals in these economies cannot afford to invest in expensive on-premises and cloud-based camp management software.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

