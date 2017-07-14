Global Insect Pheromones Market 2017 - The Regulatory and Political Factors Influencing the Market

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Insect Pheromones - 2017: Insect Pest Management, Semiochemicals, Pheromone Discovery, Monitoring, Mass Trapping, Mating Disruption, Regulation, Markets, Trends" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The significant increase in world population demands more food production and, consequently, key inputs such as fertilisers and pesticides, particularly in developing countries.

Environmentally-sustainable technologies for pest management means greater semiochemical use, which currently shows a compound annual growth rate higher than 15%.

This report cogently explains how increased semiochemical use is being driven by more restrictive regulatory legislation for conventional pesticides, by consumer demand, and as a result of a meaningful increase in pesticide resistance.

The sector is limited by political (reduction in government funding), societal (cost and lack of understanding), and regulatory factors. However, on a positive note, governments are encouraging more sustainable agricultural policies including less complicated and faster regulatory procedures.

Consumers want to eat residue-free foods and are resistant to conventional insecticides. They are also eating more organic foods and believe in sustainable agriculture.

Technological trends include improvements in pheromone manufacture resulting in lower costs.

With the creation of a substantial biopesticide industry, and the investment of large crop protection companies, the pheromone market will likely see consolidation and mergers in the near future.

Key features include:

- The regulatory and political factors influencing the market

- Consumer behaviour and its effect on the industry

- Market shares and values

- Trends and technological advances shaping the market

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Introduction

2. Insect pest management

3. Semiochemicals

4. Pheromone discovery

5. Pheromones in IPM - Monitoring

6. Pheromones in IPM - Mass trapping

7. Pheromones in IPM - Mating disruption

8. The regulatory situation

9. The insect pheromone market and future tendencies

10. Company profiles and product lines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v6xcn7/insect_pheromones

