Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2017) - Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS), today announced that the previous Court settlement is finished.

The company had a 3(a)(10) Court Settlement dated May 13, 2016 with an accredited investor for the claim amount of $144,538.01.

Those shares have been sold into the market, and the accredited investor has no more claim with Legends Business Group, Inc.

CEO Brian Estrada explained, "We are happy to see this settlement come to an end, and eliminate the selling pressure on our stock from that settlement. We are looking to move forward with our plans, to bring value to our shareholders, with Mergers & Acquisitions that meet our criteria for success."

As mentioned on our Twitter, https://twitter.com/Legendsbusiness, the New Corporate website is scheduled to be out this weekend.

Here is the current landing page "Under Construction".

http://legendsbusinessgroup.com/

