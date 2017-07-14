Global Biostimulants Regulations Report 2016 - How Regulatory Frameworks for Biostimulants are Evolving in Significant Markets

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biostimulants Regulations - 2016: Legislation, Registration Process, Data Requirements and Guidance Documents, Regulatory Issues and Challenges, Registered Products" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In 2015, global sales were around US$1.4bn and are projected to reach US$2.9bn by 2021 with a CAGR of 10 to 12%.

This unique Global Biostimulant Regulations 2016 study examines how regulatory frameworks for biostimulants are evolving in significant markets around the world.

It reveals the complexity and dynamism of the global regulatory picture, and highlights how regulatory uncertainty is perhaps the single largest constraint to future growth of the biostimulant sector.

The existing regulatory landscape is fragmented and contradictory. Biostimulant products are entirely unregulated in some countries, classified as fertilisers in others, and treated as plant protection products elsewhere.

Primary growth drivers for the biostimulant market include political and societal pressure to promote high-performance sustainable agriculture; an increasingly tough regulatory climate for conventional chemical inputs; improvement in product efficacy and reliability; new product innovations; and market expansion beyond traditional niche sectors to conventional agricultural field crops.

The entry of multinationals has significantly improved market access and expansion through faster product commercialisation, increased R&D investment, and more effective technology transfer to growers. It has also brought discipline and increased professionalism, which has helped to improve the sector's credibility.

This report highlights the dynamic tension between the need to ensure safety and, at the same time, promote the adoption of newer, safer technologies to ensure that useful products are available, controls are justified, and procedures are transparent.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Summary

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Definition and scope

1.4 The biostimulants market - global overview

1.5 Current and emerging approaches to regulation

1.6 References and resources



2. International players and schemes

2.1 Summary

2.2 Introduction

2.3 European Commission and Parliament

2.4 Trade Associations

2.5 Organic farming organisations and standards

2.6 References and resources



3. Biostimulants Regulation - National Players/Schemes



4. Conclusions: Challenges, opportunities and future prospects

4.1 The future looks bright

4.2 Regulatory challenges, opportunities and future prospects



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/29d2xj/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716