Global Biostimulants Market Report 2017 - Focus on Markets, Companies, Products, CKey Drivers, Crops, Product Formulation and R&D

The "Biostimulants - 2017 Edition: Markets, Companies, Products, CKey Drivers, Crops, Product Formulation and R&D" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This fully-updated and comprehensive report explores the major trends and developments in the global and regional biostimulants markets, and profiles a selection of predominant companies and industry organisations in the EU, US and China.

It also reveals research and development activity - detailing fresh business opportunities, product innovation and formulation, and patents - and examines the developing regulatory situation, particularly relating to the new legislation pending in the EU and the current US situation.

Crops covered include field, fruit and vegetables, turf and ornamentals, and a selection of the major players and industry organisations in the EU, US and Chain are profiled.

Key market drivers include the burgeoning global population, particularly of middle-class consumers; growing interest in sustainability; the ability of biostimulants to improve produce quality; innovative new products; better manufacturer organisation; farmers' improved knowledge; and increased biostimulants promotion. Factors impacting the market include a lack of knowledge and legislation.

While estimates of the biostimulants market size vary widely, it is broadly agreed that the sector is growing rapidly - global sales were around US$1.5 billion in 2015 and are projected to reach US$3bn by 2021, with a CAGR of 10 to 12%.

The largest regional market is Europe, followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa Middle East, respectively. The value and growth of different product types varies by region but, overall, microbial inoculants are the largest and most rapidly-growing segment.



Key features include:



- Trends and developments in the global and regional biostimulants markets

- Insight into major regional players and predominant industry organisations

- Fresh business opportunities based on key R&D activities

- Product innovation, formulation and patents updates

- The current and developing regulatory situation, particularly relating to the EU and US



Key Topics Covered:



About the Author



Disclaimer



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Types of biostimulants



3. Biostimulant market



4. Regions



5. Crops



6. Formulations



7. R&D



8. Legislation



9. Companies - background information



10. Companies - profiles



11. Abbreviations



Companies Mentioned



- Acadian Seaplants

- Agrinos

- Arysta LifeScience

- BASF

- Biostadt

- Isagro

- Italpollina

- Koppert Biological Systems

- Leili Group

- References

- Tradecorp International

- Valagro



