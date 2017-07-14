DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With a major drive to tackle resistance to insecticides, RNAi technology has important defence and regulatory functions in animals, plants and fungi. Producing crop hybrids and varieties with enhanced yield and quality characteristics is also a major application of this technology, and superior traits brought to market include improved oil composition (high oleic acid), reduced lignin content (for greater digestibility of feed by livestock), the elimination of browning when slicing apples and potatoes, and reduced potential for acrylamide production when frying potatoes.

This report provides an overview of RNAi technology and its use in new product development for improved crop varieties, crop protection and pest control. It details company and product profiles, and activities and pipelines of specialist companies and research institutes engaged in RNAi technology. It also reviews key safety considerations for the technology, as well as commentary and positions of European and US regulatory authorities.

Other focus areas of this report include research undertaken and commentary about future sprayable RNAi technology, patent applications claiming the use of the technology for disease control, and newer commercial drivers for RNAi applications in crop protection as a possibility of overcoming herbicide resistance in weeds. Increasing crop production in responses to abiotic stress (such as drought) is also considered.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. RNAi for controlling insects and other pests

3. RNAi in other crop sectors

4. Formulation and delivery of RNAi

5. Crop protection companies

6. Specialist RNAi technology companies and institutes



Companies Mentioned

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus Biopharma

CSIRO

Evogene

Forage Genetics

Forrest Innovations

Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology

Ghent University

Iden Biotechnology

Intrexon

J. R. Simplot

Nemgenix

Okanagan Specialty Fruits

Performance Plants

PhaseRx

Preceres

Tekmira

University of Cambridge

University of Nebraska

Venganza

